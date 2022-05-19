Carbonate Street redesign

The developers of Carbonate Street updated their designs to include more housing as they work with South Main to make the most of the available space.
During the May 16 board of trustees meeting, planning director Joseph Teipel approached the board with a redesign of the Carbonate Street project.
Teipel said that in a recent meeting with South Main they talked about the best way to use the space between both developments.
“It’s a new concept. There’s nothing that is set in stone yet, so changes to and possibilities in working for South Main would definitely benefit all involved,” Teipel said.
The redesign will increase the number of townhouses and family units from 15 to 29, make them more affordable, help South Main deal with its electrical power line easement and provide a trail connection opportunity.
This zone after the redesign will be reclassified as R-3 zoning, thus adding to the affordability of the sellable units.
“The primary driver for these changes was to increase the number of housing units,” Teipel said.
Included in the redesigns is the removal of the economic development space.
This change was decided upon after surveys showed that it was of little importance to the community even though they could see the use for such a space, he said. However, with the space removed it would opened up more room for 2- to 3-bedroom housing.
The planning and zoning commission meeting will discuss the updated designs as it’s given a soft reveal.
The updated designs will be introduced in a second public input meeting at 5:30 p.m., May 31 at the community center.
Refreshments will be provided at this open house viewing.
