Carbonate Map

Carbonate Map

 Courtesy of the Town of BV

The town of Buena Vista and Fading West are making steady progress on the Carbonate Street project.

One of a number of housing projects moving forward in Buena Vista, the development will include housing, a childcare core and shell and an outdoor playground and open space.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.