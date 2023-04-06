The town of Buena Vista and Fading West are making steady progress on the Carbonate Street project.
One of a number of housing projects moving forward in Buena Vista, the development will include housing, a childcare core and shell and an outdoor playground and open space.
What is the Carbonate Street project?
Carbonate Street is a planned development for affordable housing and childcare space on two lots near Collegiate Commons.
From 2015–2017, these two properties were part of a land exchange between the town of Buena Vista and the Buena Vista school district in which the town gave the school district land in the BV River Park for a new ballfield.
The school district gave the town the old ball field, part of which was eventually developed into the Collegiate Commons apartments, affordable housing that is income qualified.
With help from Chaffee County’s Office of Housing, the board of trustees formally agreed that these two properties were appropriate for consideration in developing housing as they are close to infrastructure and are zoned appropriately for moderate density.
The town issued an RFP for developers in 2021, and local developer Fading West was selected. The town and developers then conducted public input meetings, drafted sketch plans and gathered survey data.
Carbonate Street Phase I is intended to address the workforce by providing 60 housing units reaching households earning between 60 and 120% AMI. Site plans set out two three-story apartment buildings (labeled 2 on the map) with 30 studios, 24 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. A third building will feature the childcare center (labeled 5 on the map) with an outdoor playground and open space. There will also be 22 off-street and 56 on-street parking spaces.
The town executed the property conveyance agreement, which the town plans to recommend amending to June 30. Minor subdivision approval is expected in mid-April, and major site plan approval is expected in mid-May. The town will likely hear about the IHOI grant in March to contract in April if awarded and the Transformational Housing grant in May to contract in August.
Overall, the town plans to break ground in September and expects to have tenants moving into the development in July 2024.
Affordability
Former CHA Director Becky Grey reported to the board in 2022 that it costs the same to build 50 units at a market rate as it does to build 50 “affordable” units. Everything developers need to bring beyond the equity they bring is called the “gap.” In market-rate projects, that gap is filled by debt paid off by rent or purchase prices. Land donations, fee waivers, deferred developer fees, tax credits, grants and donations can all bring in additional equity.
According to 2021 data, 16.9% of Chaffee County’s workforce make between 61-80% of the local AMI ($35,460–$46,080). In order to lower rents to that level, the project would need to bring 40-50% additional subsidy to the project.
“You cannot expect or ask for those rents if we do not have almost, in some cases, half of the money upfront in subsidy to build those units,” said Planning Director Joseph Teipel in a March 14 work session.
In the 81-100% AMI range, rents fall at around $1,152 to $1,440/month. At that level, subsidy needs to make up 20–30%. For rents affordable to the 101-120% AMI range, a project would need 10-15% equity supplied upfront.
The key variables in affordability are the amount of subsidy, deed restrictions, general construction costs and infrastructure costs.
The town has applied for or requested $3 million in grant support from a variety of resources, including from the Department of Local Affairs, and the town can also consider using up to $400,000 in ARPA funds. Additionally, the town is contributing the land and requesting the childcare center, which Teipel says has a “net zero effect.”
The deed restriction horizon could be 15 years, 30 years or in perpetuity. Shorter horizons allow for better affordability but may lead to a cliff. The childcare core and shell costs, which offset the land value, make Carbonate a market-rate project. For construction costs, the modular manufacturing done by Fading West carries less risk, but there are still unknowns. Lastly, the public improvement requirements add costs, such as paving, parking space and other improvements.
In the “base case,” Teipel said they planned for around $2 million in subsidies with a deed restriction timeline of 30 years. Rents would fall between 80-124% AMI affordability, with a weighted average of $1,386 in rent.
In the best-case scenario, Teipel calculates receiving $2.9 million allowing for a permanent deed restriction, and rents average at 95% AMI affordability. In the worst-case scenario, he adjusted the math to only $400,000 in subsidies, with a deed restriction timeline of 15 years. Here, rents range from 90-12% AMI averaging out at $1,426 per month. The worst case also results in losing the childcare space.
The tenant selection process for the project, once it is complete, will be finalized and “codified” in the deed restriction document. In summary, because of the way the deed restrictions are currently drafted, the CHA Community Guidelines in addition to income will be the basis for tenant eligibility verification, in addition to their income. Tenants won’t be able to earn more than the AMI limit of the project.
Additionally, the topic master lease units held by either the town, Fading West or local employers, has not yet been addressed in the current deed restriction draft. In his report, Teipel encouraged discussing ideas to provide clarity on how or not employers may directly provide housing for employees. Deed restrictions, tenant selection processes and procedures and any agreements made between the town and Fading West will all be subject to the Fair Housing laws of the state and federal government.
Childcare
Town staff, the staff of the Shining Mountains Montessori and Fading West also recently met with RTA Architects – the firm hired by Fading West to create schematic designs of the childcare center.
“The meeting was productive and refined the program plan and conceptual square footage and site needs for the center,” Teipel’s Mar. 28 report read. “This will result in a conceptual building plan in early April.”
During the Mar. 14 work session on Carbonate Street, Trustee Jenkins asked whether they had considered seeking out an investor specifically for the childcare space, and Teipel said they hadn’t been seeking someone for that specific purpose.
“Right now, the assumption has been lacking grant funding, which is much less available than housing funding right now, the cost of that core and shell would be paid for by Fading West and paid back through the rents of the project,” Teipel said. “We’ve been talking with Shining Mountain Montessori School and the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council about the childcare space. … We have a core and shell, so who operates it? Who actually pays to build it out?”
The partnership with Shining Mountain is intended to make sure there will be a local operator.
“We’re trying to line up the pieces to mitigate (…) the risk of us having a core and shell building, but no operator,” Teipel said. “In that case, it will be a decision of how we use that core and shell space. Do we hold it and hope for and cultivate an operator? Do we build it out in a general commercial space? Do we use it as a town? Do we sell it? There’s a variety of different things that the town could do, but that is definitely a risk that we are looking at taking.”
As of Mar. 28, the town had received $1.6 million in grant funding from DOLA, putting the project well on the way to the base case described by Teipel. They are still waiting to hear back about additional grants and funding opportunities.
“There is a lot of competition for these grants, but I think Joseph’s done a great job getting it teed up,” said Bleecker Seaman, chief of development for Fading West. “We’re very hopeful we’ll have success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.