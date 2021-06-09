The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners convened as the Board of Health on Monday morning to discuss issues affecting events planning in the county and raised capacity limits. Tuesday, Live Nation released its plans to begin selling general admission passes to the Seven Peaks Music Festival on June 18, 4 days before the public hearing on its event application.
The board passed a motion amending the most recent public health order to increase indoor event capacity from 65% to 75% and to raise outdoor event limits from 2,000 to 5,000 attendees.
“We appreciate that the past year has been a challenging one for event promoters and artists and they have a strong desire to resume their work. We also recognize that it has been an exceptionally challenging past year for the entire Chaffee County community and our local governmental departments, too,” said BOCC chairman Greg Felt.
“Any event that is proposed within our county permitting authority, no matter its nature or size, will be evaluated against the requirements of the Land Use Code and also in terms of impacts to the health, safety and welfare of our residents. Our community is always the top priority, just as it has been throughout our on-going COVID response.”
In the meeting, commissioner Keith Baker made clear that while county officials are not responsible for providing COVID plans for events, event planners should know what’s expected.
“We do need to give parameters for what we’re specifically looking for,” he said.
The board’s motion included a measure to update an “event toolkit” for event planners. This document provides detailed COVID guidelines for indoor and outdoor events, as well as for various roles played in staging events, such as vendors, employees, performers, hosts and attendees.
A special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 10, to review the application for the Meet Me at The Creek event planned for late September.
Board members had expressed concerns about COVID planning in Bonfire Entertainment’s event application at the initial public hearing June 1.
A press release from the county last week also clarified the status of the permit application for the Seven Peaks Music Festival.
“Live Nation, the permit applicant and concert organizer, along with the event headliner Dierks Bentley, recently began to actively promote the Seven Peaks festival proposed for September 3-5 at The Meadows in Buena Vista. However, the 2021 Seven Peaks event is contingent upon the county’s approval of their permit application, and the outcome of the BOCC review and public hearing for the application has yet not been determined.”
The county confirmed in responding to a request for a statement that the “event permit application has neither been reviewed nor approved.”
Review and public hearing for the Seven Peaks festival application will take place at 9 a.m., June 22 on Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543
The deadline for written comments is noon, Friday, June 18, and may be emailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org or mailed or hand-delivered to 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201.
Discussion on the application for the Meadows Farm Outdoor Theater, initially reviewed on April 20, is now set to resume Aug. 17. This permit seeks to expand events capacities at the venue.
Live Nation/The Green Room media did not respond to requests for comment and clarification on this release.
The county commission declined to comment on an open application process, board president Greg Felt said.
