Chaffee County has seen an increase in visitors to public lands in the past 5 years.
The most prevalent problem the county is currently trying to deal with is unregulated dispersed camping.
Developed camping is in a regulated campsite rented for the duration of the stay. These regulated campsites will often have amenities such as restrooms, potable water, electrical hookups, picnic tables and fire rings.
These campsites allow agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Forest Service to manage the impact caused by campers.
Campers may occupy these sites for up to 2 weeks within a 30-day period and can not leave personal property unattended for more then 72 hours.
Dispersed camping’s appeal is that it is free and allows campers to be more removed from modern amenities and closer to nature.
However, these campsites en masse do more harm to the environment and surrounding area than people may realize.
“The current state of dispersed camping, where there is very little regulation on where visitors can camp, is resulting in impacts to the environment and to the quality of outdoor experiences,” Envision Chaffee County co-chair Cindy Williams said. “Those sites include 1 million square feet of denuded ground, 4,500 gallons of trash and 690 places with human waste.”
“There is nothing illegal about dispersed camping, but they are still harmful to the environment,” Bureau of Land Management assistant manager Kalem Lenard said.
Among the human impacts to the land are the possibility of fires spreading from campfires, destruction of wildlife habitat, corrosion of rivers and lakes and water pollution from human waste.
As noted in the 2020 Chaffee Recreation Survey, 53% of residents and 33% of visitors say the quality of outdoors experiences in Chaffee County have diminished. The reasons for this include irresponsible users, trash and human waste.
“Seventy percent of residents and over half of all respondents say the benefits of visitors coming to recreate do not outweigh the negative impacts – and that was before accelerated outdoor recreation use related to the pandemic,” Williams said.
Currently there are more than 2,900 dispersed campsites in Chaffee and Lake counties.
“We’ve had about a 36% increase in visitation in the last 5 years for camping demands and it’s projected to only keep growing,” Lenard said.
The Chaffee Recreation Council, a group of 23 leaders from land management agencies, local governments and the communities plan to alleviate the problem with the 2021 Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan.
The plan will coordinate a camping strategy across all lands to provide better quality camping, added capacity on private lands and better managed camping on public lands.
“Camping on State Land Board lands in Chubb Park has transitioned from dispersed to quality designated sites. Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area has worked with corresponding federal agencies to transition camping at Turtle Rock, Tunnel View, Elephant Rock and No. 4 Rapid to designated sites,” Williams said.
“The USFS and BLM are advancing assessment of options to better manage camping on federal lands, including the potential to move to camping in designated sites in high traffic areas, closing harmful sites and creating new opportunities such as campgrounds,” she said.
“We’re in the middle of coming up with a camping plan and resource management plan. Right now were looking at how do we provide great camping opportunities and still help,” Lenard said.
Enforcing the current rules and helping educate campers are the Chaffee Recreation Rangers, managed by the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District. These officers ticket and report camping violations to law enforcement, take care of campgrounds and public lands and educate campers on taking care of public lands.
“A lot of visitors are surprised to learn they should not park and camp on live vegetation,” Chaffee Recreation Ranger Bryan Malek said in a recent press release. “They drive past denuded ground and farther into the forest looking for a fresh spot to camp on, destroying more vegetation that won’t grow back.”
People who wish to help keep our public and private lands beautiful can sign up to be a part of the Chaffee Recreation Adopters. This group of people donate time and energy cleaning trash from designated campsites and public land. Chaffee Rec Adopters have removed more than two tons of trash and ash this summer alone.
“Our diversity and quality of outdoor recreation experiences and the amazing forests, waters and wildlife that support them are part of what makes this such a wonderful place to live and to visit,” Williams said. “The Recreation Council is working to create a culture of the community working together to protect those resources to keep recreation clean, fun and wild for this and for future generations.”
For more information and to sign up for the program visit ChaffeeRecAdopters.org
