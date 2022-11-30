Buena Vista High School announced in a press release it has signed a multi-year partnership with Under Armour through Denver Athletic as the school’s official outfitter.
Under Armour, as part of the partnership, will exclusively provide footwear, apparel and accessories for training and game day uniforms for players and coaches.
The district has not previously had a sponsoring partnership.
“We are very excited to partner with one of the most innovative and respected companies in the world,” BVHS athletics director Adam Bright said in the press release. “This gives us a greater opportunity to enhance our overall athletic experience and puts us on stage with some of the top athletics programs in the country.”
“It is an exciting opportunity,” BV school district superintendent Lisa Yates said. “There is no financial obligation on part of the district, so it was arranged within our activities department with my approval,” she said in clarifying the quickly developing process.
“We are committed to setting higher standards, creating the best possible experience for all our students that are involved in extracurriculars and building a culture of character,” Bright stated in the release. “Partnering with Under Armour provides another key piece in achieving the goal of becoming the top state-ranked small school in Colorado.”
The partnership comes at no additional cost to the school, he said, noting these programs are typically reserved for larger Front Range schools.
Bright said he began working on the project about 6 weeks previous to the announcement, noting he has worked out similar deals at other schools he’s worked at.
They were deals with Addidas, but it scaled back during COVID and isn’t as active now, he said.
The activity participation fees athletes and families pay help to cover expenses for sports programs, Bright said. The fees cover the costs of officials, travel and other team items. A Friday night football game, for example, would cost the district just shy of $500 to pay the officials, he said.
“As we work within our uniform replacement rotation, our teams will have access to cutting edge uniforms, apparel and accessories going forward to price points drastically cheaper that what has been available at the retail level,” Bright stated in the release. “This partnership is just another way we can tell the world it’s a great day to be a Demon.”
The school district typically rotates uniforms about every 4 or 5 years
The deal will allow BVHS athletes up to a 40% discount over typical retail, Bright said. Athletes all pay for their own sport footwear, but this deal will allow families discounts on that expense as well.
“The district typically provides two sets of (road and home) uniforms, say red and white,” Bright said. “If a program wanted blue uniforms in addition, that program would pay the expense, which will now be covered by the partnership at reduced costs.”
