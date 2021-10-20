This week’s Buena Vista school district Monday Minute reported another COVID-free week at BVSD. Parents remained on mass hiatus from weekly Zoom meetings with Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates.
She said she’s glad parents seem to be getting all the information they need from the weekly newsletter.
In other news, the social studies survey remains open, with details on an upcoming focus group to be released later this month.
Finally, the district is seeking to hire for its kitchen and custodial departments. Yates said that students are being encouraged to assist overburdened staff in the meantime.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn that all these things are happening for them, but how can they be part of it?” she said.
Filling the positions could be a challenge for the district, as the starting pay in kitchen and custodial departments runs at $13 per hour. Yates said the district offers a retainment stipend.
