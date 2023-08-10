Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, the Buena Vista School District conducted four listening sessions for community members and district staff to voice their gratitude, concerns and hopes for the district.
The meetings, held in the Flex Room at Buena Vista High School, were well attended and facilitated by TrustCentric Consulting, an an organizational and leadership development firm. Cory Scheer, CEO of TrustCentric Consulting, guided the attendees and conversations with questions focused on the district’s successes and areas for improvement. He felt the listening sessions went well and were productive, resulting in 15 pages of notes for him to distill and bring back to Superintendent Lisa Yates. Yates first reached out to TrustCentric more than a year ago.
“There was a lot of what I would consider really authentic engagement,” he said. “I felt like people, whether they are a community member or a staff member or perhaps a past staff member that's now a really involved community member, were able to share the three things that we talked about.”
The three questions posed for discussion were what attendees were most grateful for, thinking ahead to towards the year 2030, what were some of their concerns that they’re sensing and feel district needs to take action on; and what some of the opportunities are, both near term or longer term, to ensure that the district is positioned in the best possible way to thrive and flourish. Beginning the session sharing gratitude, Scheer said, helped set the tone for the rest of the hour.
Across the two days and four listening sessions with community and staff, Scheer saw a number of consistent themes, including gratitude for the community and small-town environment.
“Number one, the sense of community, specifically within Buena Vista and even within the district, is amazing,” he said. “Over and over, there were specific examples of how the community in BV is strong. There is also a deeper appreciation for the work that teachers are doing in the classroom at the district level, and that was absolutely acknowledged and so appreciated.
The attendees also expressed their appreciation for the effort to involve the public through listening sessions, community groups like BV PEAKS and regular newsletters from Superintendent Yates. Another theme that emerged was the fact the community is changing.
“You might have more people moving and more people moving in for different reasons, because of the opportunity to work virtually, the changing dynamics of costs in the reality of that, specifically in housing and housing availability,” Scheer said. “(There were) the questions regarding the the constraints that every organization has to encounter and work through, which are our time constraints, our resource constraints, and then of course, how do we ensure that our people are doing well and they're thriving?”
As the Tuesday morning session came to a close, Scheer expressed that one of the best ways to “demonstrate care for others” was what he called “actionable listening.”
“I think what the last couple of days have done is perhaps emerged some themes that have been talked about in the past or who have that's continued to be talked about. Now, the opportunity is not only to continue to listen, but to take action on those things and then to be able to communicate clearly what the plan is for that, which I know is Lisa’s (Yates) commitment,” he said. “Tthat's encouraging for me, because it's one thing to hear something, it's another thing to listen actively and it's another thing to take action on what you have listened to and to do it in a way that it aligns back to the strategic plan, to the ENDS document and the priorities of the district and continuing to fold those actionable items back into what the plan is for the school district moving forward.”
The Tuesday morning group also touched on opportunities to improve communication, the need for additional space and resources at Avery-Parsons Elementary School and a desire to retain and recruit the best teachers and staff possible. Scheer added that Yates is focused on “urgent simplification” to handle concerns and feedback effectively, especially as the school year approaches.
“Whether teachers and administrators are ready for students to come in 16 days, they’re coming,” he said.
Scheer and Yates were grateful to have heard from those who came to the listening sessions.
“I’m really happy with how it went,” Yates said. “It was a good opportunity to have those two-way conversations between the community and between staff. The way Cory framed it, looking forward to 2030...is really useful. It gives us an idea of what questions to ask next.”
“I’m grateful to be able to actively listen to these amazing individuals and to get their perspectives,” Scheer said, “and for them to feel like this is a place that they could share not only their gratitude, but also any concerns they have and also opportunities to move not only the district but also the community forward.”
