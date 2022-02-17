Here are the top items from the Feb. 14 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 Superintendent Lisa Yates gave an update on learning in recovery, stating that recent COVID cases in the schools had been their “lowest in decreasing amounts since the beginning of the (calendar) year”, expressing hope that this is indeed the approach to an end COVID complications.
Yates went on to highlight an article submitted by Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom in the Feb. 10 issue of The Chaffee County Times on living with COVID-19.
“I think we, as a school, have asked that for a while: How do we do school with COVID, as opposed to only having the stance of how do we mitigate COVID,” she said. “I think it’s great that within our community we’re beginning to ask that question of ourselves, and I really like how, at the end of it, (Carlstrom) spoke about how kindness can go a long way and how we’re all experiencing COVID in various ways.
“From the beginning, if we’d taken away a lot of the judgment that we’ve had around each other or had toward each other and how we’re responding to COVID or what our questions were, all of that, it may have been a different experience, but let’s use what we learned from it and end well.”
2 Board vice president Brett Mitchell motioned to approve “the Resolution Impact fee IGA with the Town of Buena Vista, Town of Poncha Springs, Town of Salida and the county of Chaffee County.”
Yates was grateful to Phillip Puckett and the town of Buena Vista for helping to keep this impact fee “on the forefront,” especially when they aren’t benefiting from it in any way.
Wanting to set the impact fee collection rate right away, the board voted unanimously in approval.
3 The board considered some draft calendars for the next school year, told by board president Suzette Hachmann that the calendar committee is still working with them and weren’t given “a lot of wiggle room” based on the list of constraints given.
“The only thought I had was on the calendar versions 3.2 on both (drafts), it shows that the winter break will start the Friday before Christmas,” said District B director Lynn Montoya. “I guess, just after talking to (BVHS principal Jon) Ail a little bit about finals and stuff, is that going to be still an issue with people starting their vacation early and leaving finals week?”
Yates didn’t feel that it would be an issue, as Ail had “established some pretty strong expectations in the last 2 years for people to know.”
Hachmann pointed out that nobody liked the idea presented by the BVSD calendar survey of continuing the first semester into January. Ail seconded that with, “It’s not a popular idea.”
The committee reviewed the calendar drafts again on Feb. 16. The District Accountability Committee will give feedback on the drafts next Wednesday, Feb. 23, followed by the school board taking action on Monday, Feb. 28.
