After several temporary installments, a permanent story walk and learning loop is nearing completion at McPhelemy Park.
The project, headed by the library, will bring ecology-themed stories and education to the social trail that loops around the lake.
“We’ve had temporary ones in the past 4 years where we’ve worked with businesses down Main Street, where they put one page of the story and you had to walk down the street, which was fun but very temporary,” said library director Cecilia LaFrance.
“We’ve also had story walks around our building, where we put yard signs out and people walked around to read the story. It’s kind of an adventure to find the next page,” LaFrance said.
The new, permanent installment features 22 posts and frames for pages. Another intention of the walk is to provide structured activity for visitors.
“If we are establishing, by putting these posts, the signs of a designated path around, the goal is that there will be some trail improvements as part of the grant money received,” she said. “This is going to be done in several stages over the next year. … Within a couple of weeks here, we’ll have the actual story for people to enjoy.”
Beth Volpe, youth services coordinator at the library, said the story walk will also bring local high school students into the project.
High school civics classes will visit preschoolers, read a few books to them and have them vote on which book they’d like to see displayed.
“Initially, we were talking about how to get the labor done,” Volpe said. “We feel like having a civics class was such a big part of this. Their whole philosophy is that they want the kids to recognize community service and giving back to their community.
“They pair up so well with preschoolers. … They’re both energetic. They were already doing that piece, and that’s the group that we want, especially, to come and enjoy the story walk.
“The preschoolers will have that civics piece in their life, as well, as they get to cast their vote,” she said. “We’ll have the same kids help with laminating and placing the story. It’s our community. Everybody is giving.”
The project has been fueled by volunteer efforts. Volpe noted the contributions of volunteer Rick Bieterman, who supported the grant writing process, coordinated with BV Rec and spent “hours and hours” in the sun to finish up the posts.
“It’s been a lot of work on Rick’s part. It’s something we wanted but didn’t have the manpower to do, so he’s worked with Earl Richmond,” Volpe said.
“We’ve had teen volunteers to come and help place all those posts, trying to cut that labor down by having them help with it. Rick has been instrumental in making all this happen and then he’s out there doing all this labor in the heat. We appreciate him,” she said.
The loop has two facets, a story and ecology education, and will change with the seasons. Part of the project came from a matching grant with Chaffee County Common Ground, which focuses on agriculture and working lands, Recreation in Balance, education on water waterways and forest fire mitigation.
“Most of the themes will be ecology- or environment-related,” Bieterman said. “There are a handful of signs, when the book is shorter, that will be free. We’re going to use those signs to show off some of the neat environmental projects that are going on throughout the county.”
The first story lands on the posts this month.
Volpe is including some prompts to help caregivers help children interact with the book.
Volpe said the library is especially excited to offer a new opportunity for grandparents who take care of their grandchildren to have another activity to share, and they plan to work with the BV Singletrack Coalition to make the trail as accessible as possible.
“We’re going to work towards it being as handicap-compliant as we can get it,” she said. “We do think that it’s a friendly walk that grandparents and all people can enjoy.”
The library is excited to see the project come to completion and expressed their gratitude for the volunteers, contributors and community members who supported making the story walk a reality.
“It takes a village,” LaFrance said. “I think that’s what I love about being in a small town. Everybody wants something good to happen for their town.
“I think that the library has that mentality, the parks have that mentality and these grant vendors have that mentality,” she said. “It’s one of those moments to watch all these people who care make something great happen.”
“It’s been amazing, watching it all come together,” Volpe said. “Just as BV’s community always does, people have stepped up and helped out and made it a reality. It’s great to be part of this community, where investment in our kids is so high.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.