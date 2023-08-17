After a few delays and a lot of moving, the Buena Vista Police Department is beginning to settle into it’s new home on CR 317. They got their certificate of occupancy on the first of August.
“It's been a process, which we knew it would,” said Police Chief Dean Morgan. “If you've ever moved or had to build a house or something, it always takes longer than expected. We were originally told (it would be open) around April 24, and it kept getting pushed back for various reasons. … Once we got the green light, we had most of our stuff moved in and were able to be an operating Police Department. There are still a few things to do, but we're really excited about it.”
Their old building, located on the far end of E Main Street, was only 2400 sq. ft. Their needs assessment determined the department would need at least 8400 sq. ft.
“We got this (new building) from Valley Home Furnishings, which was right about 10,000 square feet, so it meets our needs above and beyond,” Morgan said. “We have three big storage areas for our stop sticks, gas masks and ammunition storage. In our old space, you'd see the boxes of that stuff on the wall. We didn't have anywhere for it. We have a big training room that can double as an incident command post on a large-scale incident.”
In addition to storage areas, a dog run for K9 officer Thor and improved interview spaces, the new building also features a gym space to practice arrest control and physical fitness.
“Arrest control often involves things like taking people to the ground for handcuffing,” Morgan said. “There are times we’ve just used the parks in the summer because the grass is soft, or the high school has let us use the wrestling room. Training like that is super important, but we’ve never really had a good space to do it. We have that now, and that will help us a lot.”
Having increased training space will also enable the department to host other groups. During a recent visit from the Department of Health to examine their Intoxalyzer, the department decided to use the space for an upcoming training on how to use the devices.
“We also hope to start hosting other trainings, like the Crisis Intervention Team,” Morgan said. “We’ve got a nice space for that, which we’ve never had before.”
More square footage has also enabled the department to provide desks and offices for each team member. Department staff and officers have begun to make their desks their own with photos and artwork.
“I think it's really helped their morale because everyone has their own space. Some people are still moving in, but a lot of the officers and supervisors are taking pride in setting up their spaces and personalizing it to them,” he said. “It makes us more efficient overall. We needed a lot of technology upgrades and things like that, but that's just hard to do when you're stacked on top of each other and finding the resources. … We've been working with Orion technology, and they've hooked us up with really nice computers.”
Moving to CR 317 also brings a location shift for the department from its previous Main Street home. However, Morgan expects the move will have a more positive impact.
“We might not be as visible as in the center of town, but as the officers are out on patrol, that’s where they’re going to respond from,” he said. “It was tough on Friday and Saturday nights. We’d get a call, you’re trying to pull out and cars are going both directions, people crossing back and forth. There’s a lot less congestion (on CR 317) for us to get out onto the road. Also, it puts us in closer proximity to the high school than we were before, which I like.”
The former station will become a new town hall extension, offering additional space for town departments.
“That’s a little more convenient for them,” Morgan said. “The town’s growing. All the town entities are needing to expand.”
Morgan hopes the new space will also draw in new team members and said he was glad the team could have an improved facility to serve BV.
“We're hoping it attracts some officers to the department,” he said. “Like, ‘They have a really good facility now. We'd like to work in a place like that.’…We’ve got a really great team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.