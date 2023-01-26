The Buena Vista Police Department saw 2,789 total calls in 2022, up from 2,375 in 2021.
Of those, 318 came in December alone. Around 450 of the year’s calls fall under the traffic umbrella.
July had the highest call volume before the department changed to a new recording system, coming in at 283.
Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan said summer months bring higher volumes of people, which can mean more traffic stops and calls in general.
The department’s new recording system, initiated in October, added two new call categories. As to the higher call quantity in December compared to other months, Morgan said the new system counts some things as calls that the old system did not.
“The old system did not list a traffic stop as a call, whereas the new system does, and things like this can account for a higher number of calls in December 2022 as opposed to December 2021,” he said. “Officer activity is being tracked, so counting traffic stops as a call makes more sense and is a better picture of officer activity as opposed to not counting this.”
For speed alone, Morgan said there were 406 citations in 2021 and 206 in 2022. Though citations for speed dropped considerably from 2021 to 2022, Morgan said it can be hard to quantify the cause.
“For example, in 2020, we only had 137 speed citations, but this was very likely due to the periods of lockdowns,” he said. “For 2022, the idea of writing a traffic ticket is for safety and to modify behavior, so I’d hope that the lower number is that people got the message to slow down. However, other factors can also account for this.”
One factor is the big increase in special events in town, which pull officers from other duties.
There were 26 special events in 2021 and around 46 in 2022. Short staffing and other calls also pull officers away from targeted traffic enforcement.
“Responsiveness is often dictated by calls for service,” Morgan said. “Outside of that, we’ll do what’s called self-initiated officer activity, and that’s usually responsive to citizen complaints. … We definitely encourage our officers to be proactive, and that’s when they can. Sometimes they’re limited by other calls for service. … Special events absolutely factor into that, where officers are helping out with traffic control for parades or there are music festivals, things like that.”
Morgan pointed to Geographic Code 3 and 4, which includes all the areas west of U.S. 24 such as Rodeo Road and West Main Street, as an example. The department often gets a variety of complaints in that area, especially speeding and other traffic issues.
“In 2021, we had 381 total citations in these two areas alone, but these citations included everything from speeding to driving under restraint, expired registration, stop sign violations, trespassing, drug possession, harassment, etc.,” he said. “Examining the data for these two areas in 2022, I show we wrote about 359 total citations, including speed, vicious dog, no proof of insurance, weaving, thefts, etc.”
Within their small department, Morgan says hiring and retention can be a challenge.
“We have one guy in police academy now and he’ll graduate in May, so once he’s on the road we should be fully staffed, but we have another guy that’s leaving and moving on to another department this week,” he said. “As soon as we get one it seems like we’re down one and that’s a struggle for departments across the state.”
In graphics provided by the department, the data labeled “other” includes 63 categories.
Additionally, the new reporting system tracks calls as to what time of day they came in, using a 24-hour model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.