BVPD Jan-Oct 2022

The data compiled for the category Others includes 63 items in the old software used by the Buena Vista Police Department. The new system includes officer time management capability.

 Courtesy image

The Buena Vista Police Department saw 2,789 total calls in 2022, up from 2,375 in 2021.

Of those, 318 came in December alone. Around 450 of the year’s calls fall under the traffic umbrella.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.