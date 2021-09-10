The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for July 2021:
Westminster resident Mitchell May, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street July 1.
Buena Vista resident Jerome LeStrange, 76, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of North Colorado Avenue July 1.
Nathrop resident Loreta Dressel, 83, was issued a citation on charges of Vehicle Entering Roadway in the area of U.S. 24 South July 1.
Fredericksburg, Texas resident Richard Ward, 76, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 1.
Westminster resident Kevin Neises, 56, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 1.
Columbus, Ga. resident Laurie McRae, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 1.
Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio resident James Mallos, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 2.
Reno, Nev. resident Susan Welsh, 59, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 2.
Framingham, Mass. resident Ceirlos Calvo, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 2.
Lansing, Mich. resident Allison Dearman, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street July 2.
Denver resident Anthony Nargi, 42, was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle when License Expired One Year or Less in the area of West Main Street July 2.
Denver resident Morgan Tombler, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street July 2.
Savannah, Ga. resident Seth Holland, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 2.
Louisville resident Shawna Sprowls, 53, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. She was also charged with Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. The arrest took place in the area of East Main Street July 2.
Conway, Ark. resident Dawn Sutherland, 58, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 3.
Buena Vista resident Randall Platkus, 31, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of Colorado Avenue July 3.
Durango resident Patrick Storen, 28, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied) in the area of East Main Street July 3.
Monument resident Charles Menke, 49, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 3.
Sewickley, Pa. resident Andrew Wu, 24, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 3.
Denver resident Jonathan Burns, 51, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Main Street July 3.
Colorado Springs resident Scott Sultzbaugh, 45, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 3.
Peoria, Ill. resident Kathleen Greenberg, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 3.
Superior resident Jack Jensen, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 3.
Catonsville, Md. resident John Enny 39 was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 3.
New York, N.Y. resident Richard Reyes, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street July 3.
Highlands Ranch resident Riley O’Donnell, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 3.
Denver resident Thomas Hertzberg, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Arizona Street July 3.
Buena Vista resident Daniel Mascarenas, 79, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 3.
Pleasant, N.J., resident James Cardone, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 3.
Michigan City, Ind. resident Griffin Carlson, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 4.
Durango resident Andrew Fox, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk in the area of U.S. 24 South July 5.
Buena Vista resident Sarah Flake, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 7.
Lafayette resident Michael Antinori, 51, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also charged with Compulsory Insurance and Fictitious License Plates. The arrest took place in the area of East Main Street July 8.
Colorado Springs resident Uriah Werner, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 9.
Woodridge, Ill. resident Jacob Nelms, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 9.
Deerfield Beach, Fla. resident Sergei Syskov, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 11.
Denver resident Jordan Seibt, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 11.
Raleigh, N.C. resident William Smith, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 11.
Boshell, Pa. resident Kendra Biery, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 11.
Macon, Ga. resident William Thompson III, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 12.
Castle Rock resident Kenneth Floyd, 67, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 12.
Peach Tree City, Ga. resident Caren Bowers, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield in the area of U.S. 24 South July 13.
Cañon City resident Loren Frederick, 51, was issued a summons on charges of Dog at Large & Vicious Dog Prohibited in the River Park area. July 13.
Buena Vista resident Melanie Hernandez, 34, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a Warrant from Chaffee County. She was arrested in the area of Windwalker Road July 13.
Buena Vista resident Sarah Bradford, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle Without Valid License & Careless Driving in the area of West Main Street July 14.
Buena Vista resident Hannah Harn, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 July 15.
Philadelphia, Pa. resident Todd Zielimski, 51, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 16.
Grand Rapids, Mich. resident Daryl Vriesenga, 72, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 16.
Palisade resident Joseph Hanna, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Compulsory Insurance & Operated an Unregistered Vehicle in the area of East Arkansas Street July 16.
Pueblo West resident Robert Spencer, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue July 16.
Fort Collins resident Andrew Henrichs, 57, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 16.
Berryville, Ark. resident Sarah Hale, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield Right of Way to Pedestrian in a Crosswalk in the area of U.S. 24 South July 17.
Denver resident Raymond Price, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 17.
Buena Vista resident Zachary Cottrell, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 17.
Silverthorne resident Kathleen Porcaro, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 North July 18.
Pueblo resident Charles Goin, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 19.
Salida resident Donavon Aydelott, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 19.
Arvada resident Laura Greiner, 57, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 20.
Buena Vista resident Jerry Willsey, 51, was issued a summons on charges of Barking Dog in the area of South Evans Street July 20.
Portage, Ind. resident Lauren Johnson, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street July 21.
Buena Vista resident Casey Callahan-Hean, 45, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street July 21.
Audubon, Iowa resident Donna Bauer, 68, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 23.
Frankfort, Ill. resident Richard Cunningham, 57, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 23.
Silverthorne resident Angela Goodman, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 23.
Denver resident Gabriel Cardasis, 26, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence, Protection Order Violation & Disorderly Conduct. He was also charged with Criminal Mischief and Reckless Driving. The arrest took place in the area of Linderman Avenue July 23.
Oak Creek resident Adam Basse, 34, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street July 24.
Colorado Springs resident Derek Mascarenas, 37, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I & Disorderly Conduct in the area of Trenton Street July 24.
Buena Vista resident Joseph Chambers, 63, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 28.
Buena Vista resident Alan Simpson, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of North Railroad Street July 28.
Denver resident Melissa Moore, 28, was issued a summons on charges of Vicious Dogs Prohibited in the area of Harrison Avenue July 28.
Kansas City, Mo. resident Daniel Shapiro, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 28.
Weatherford, Texas resident Calvin Banning, 67, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road July 28.
Salida resident Jeff Ewers, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of North Colorado Avenue July 29.
Buena Vista resident Robert Lewis, 50, was arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County in the area of East Main Street July 30.
Milledgeville, Ill. resident Erica Dambmon, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 July 31.
Boulder resident Taylor Sallee, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main Street July 31.
Loveland, Ohio resident Kevin Boden, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317 July 31.
Buena Vista resident Erynn Hickins, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of River Park Road July 31.
Colorado Springs resident Geoffery Arentz, 45, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Failed to Use Turn Signal in the area of U.S. 24 South July 31.
Crested Butte resident David Nornes, 55, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 South July 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
