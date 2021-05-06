The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following for February:
On Feb. 1, Timothy Krocesky, 62, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Barnwood Cir.
On Feb. 1, Penny Fritts, 60, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Harrison Ave.
On Feb. 2, Noah Abrams, 45, of Salida, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 2, Sheridan Plummer, 24, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 2, Sadee Webb, 38, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Failed to stop for a stopped school bus in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 3, Sanford Sutfin, 52, of Creede, was issued a citation on charges of Parking in a No Parking Zone in the area of County Road 306.
On Feb. 3, Greggory Heil, 46, of Aspen, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in a school zone. Citation was issued in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 4, Becky Smith, 62, of Denver, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 5, Ronald Koch, 42, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 5, Peter King, 60, of Woodland Park, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 5, William Pitts, 56, of Raleigh, NC, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 6, Raven Freund, 28, of Louisville, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 6, Jarod Ford, 29, of Ft. Collins, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 6, Robert Wood, 56, of Buena Vista, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 6, James Trowbridge, 71, of Georgetown, Texas was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 6, Nicholas Trujillo, 19, of Nathrop, was issued a summons on charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit and Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 6, Peter Champagne, 19, of Nathrop, was issued a summons on charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 7, Aaron Kruse, 38, of Littleton, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 7, Isaiah Durbin, 21, of Buena Vista, was issued a summons on charges of Driving Without a Valid License in the area of Gregg Dr.
On Feb. 7, Jill McQueen, 41, of Buena Vista, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment in the area of Essex St.
On Feb. 7, Jill McQueen, 41, of Buena Vista, was issued a summons to Municipal Court on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of Essex St.
On Feb. 9, Alexandra Nelson, 25, of Rairfield, Iowa was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct & 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass. In the same incident, Alec Tucker, 28 of Gilbert AZ was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer, Harassment & 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass. The arrests took place in the area of Harrison Ave.
On Feb. 9, Jordan Crump, 35, of Ft. Collins, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Criminal Impersonation in the area US Highway 24 North. He was also arrested on a Warrant for First Degree Criminal Trespass, Second Degree Burglary & Criminal Mischief.
On Feb. 11, Cameron Walsh, 54, of Buena Vista, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Revoked), Drove Vehicle While License Under Restraint as a Habitual Traffic Offender & 3rd Degree Assault. He was arrested in the area of Antero Circle.
On Feb. 12, Sarah Kite, 45, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 12, Francis Duncan, 80, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 12, Elizabeth Creasy, 32, of Colorado Springs, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 12, Alice Sherron, 76, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 13, Kfir Eliav, 38, of Littleton, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 13, Vincent Sferrazza, 28, of Boulder, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 13, Stefanie Downs, 50, of Englewood, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 13, Ronald Sutton, 79, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 13, Heather McFadden, 46, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 14, Justin Walsh, 35, of Colorado Springs, was issued a summons on charges of Criminal Mischief in the area of Swift Cir.
On Feb. 16, Hailey Cole, 39, listed as Homeless, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence & Protection Order Violation in the area of Harrison Ave.
On Feb. 17, a 17-year-old female from Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 18, a 12-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of 3rd Degree Assault in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 19, Amber Wilson, 26, of Longmont, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 19, Samuel Davis, 30, of Nathrop, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 19, William Leak, 34, of Evergreen, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 19, Marcus Hearne, 26, of Denver, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona St.
On Feb. 19, Amy Cline, 48, of Eastsound, Wash., was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 20, Jaymie Bumann, 37, of Buena Vista, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). She was also arrested on a Warrant from Park County. The arrest took place in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 20, Christine Buchanan, 25, of Salida, was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied) & Compulsory Insurance. She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 20, Mirra Wicker, 38, of Lakewood, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 20, Hanna Monat, 35, of Sterling, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 20, Brannon Lomax, 30, of San Jose, Calif., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 20, Darcy Shaffer, 45, of Salida, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 21, Darwin Plumb, 51, of Woodland Park, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 23, Nadezhda Miranchuk, 66, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 23, Damon Trahan, 43, of Castle Rock, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 24, a 17-year-old male from Nathrop, was issued a summons on charges of Careless Driving involving Bodily Injury in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 25, Hannah Bays, 27, of Indianapolis, Ind., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 25, Cameron Clark, 19, of Leadville, was issued a citation on charges of Vehicle had No Number Plates Attached in the area of Cedar St.
On Feb. 25, Tyler Allen, 29, of Genoa, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 25, Jamel Chatters, 27, of Buena Vista, was issued a summons on charges of Drove Vehicle While License Under Restraint for Outstanding Judgment. He was also charged with Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of County Road 317.
On Feb. 25, Analyse Lopez-Watts, 18, of Nathrop, was issued a summons on charges of Protection Order Violation and Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol-Underage. She was also charged with Speeding in the area of Cedar St.
On Feb. 26, Brittany Collins, 35, of Buena Vista, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 27, Taylor Delaney, 28, of Denver, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 27, Ryan Crossman, 27, of Littleton, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 27, Adam Clapp, 38, of Littleton, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 27, Sean Hackett, 55, of Westminster, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 27, Erica Molaro, 23, of Boulder, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 27, Jessica Newman, 29, of Colorado Springs, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 28, Katherine Falkenberg, 36, of Denver, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 28, Matthew Hughes, 25, of Salida, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
