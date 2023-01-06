The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for September:
A 13-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of Charles Street Sept. 1.
Buena Vista resident Ellis Athanas, 30, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & False Reporting to Authorities in the area of Windwalker Rd. Sept. 2.
Buena Vista resident Sarah Dunaway, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Traffic Control Device in the area of East Main Street Sept. 6.
Buena Vista resident Steven Taylor, 59, was arrested on charges of Prohibited Use of Weapons in the area of West Main Street Sept. 6.
Buena Vista resident Greer O’Hara, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 South. Sept. 9.
Nathrop resident Jeffrey Parman, 73, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of U.S. 24 South. Sept. 9.
Lewisville, Texas, resident Jinohn Wekesser, 42, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 10.
Boulder resident Margrit Staedler, 56, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 10.
Buena Vista resident Trevor LeRoss, 34, was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of U.S. 24 North. Sept. 11.
Hartsel resident Edward Zangle, 29, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment in the area of McCormick Pl. Sept. 14.
Wan Chai, Hong Kong, resident Christopher Lane, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 16.
San Francisco, Calif. resident Nathan Park, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 16.
Lantana, Texas, resident Luiz Santanna, 49, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 16.
Keystone resident Benjamin VanSwol, 41, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear from Wisconsin. He was arrested in the area of U.S. 24 North. Sept. 16.
Denver resident Nicholas Scatuorchio, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street Sept. 17.
Lafayette resident Isabel Hillam, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street Sept. 17.
Kansas City, Mo., resident Jon Arnsmeyer, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 18.
Buena Vista resident Whitney Walker, 30, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence and 3rd Degree Assault in the area of Beldan Street Sept. 21.
Girdwood, Alaska, resident Timothy Johnson, 40, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Sept. 22.
Denver resident Jesse Garehart, 65, was arrested on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Revoked). He was also charged with Careless Driving & Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. Arrest took place in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 23.
Estes Park resident Michael Egan, 72, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 24.
Bowie, Texas, resident Lawson Odom, 34, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Sept. 24.
Leadville resident Carlos Cisneros, 24, was arrested on charges of Protection Order Violation in the area of East Sterling Avenue Sept. 24.
Denver resident Johnathan Rivera, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 24.
Denver resident Kent Heyborne, 65, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 25.
Buena Vista resident Virgil Dennis, 50, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. and Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also charged with Made Left Turn from Wrong Lane. Arrest took place in the area of East Arkansas Street Sept. 28.
Buena Vista resident Christopher Foreman, 49, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Compulsory Insurance, Failed to Signal as Required & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Arrest took place in the area of Harrison Avenue Sept. 28.
Denver resident Kyle Bradley, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 29.
Vancouver , Wash., resident Cara Olsen, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Sept. 29.
Kerrville, Texas, resident Ruben Guzman, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 29.
Blue Spgs., Mo., resident Terry Smith, 74, was arrested on charges of Drove Vehicle while Ability Impaired by Alcohol. He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Arrest took place in the area of Rodeo Road. Sept. 30.
October
Parker resident Dakota Fink, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Oct. 1.
A 16-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of South Railroad St. Oct. 4.
Crest Hill, Ill., resident Denis Coughlin, 45, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St. Oct. 8.
Monte Vista resident Danny Romero, 40, was issued a citation on charges of Changed Lanes when Unsafe in the area of U.S. 24 South. Oct. 9.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of U.S. 24 North. Oct. 10.
Clearwater, Fla., resident Graham Culkar, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended) in the area of West Main St. Oct. 11.
Monument resident Christopher Darnell, 45, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Left Scene without Providing Information after Striking an Unattended Vehicle. Arrest took place in the area of U.S. 24 North. Oct. 11.
Denver resident Vincent McDermott, 31, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance in the area of U.S. 24 South. Oct. 12.
Colorado Spgs. resident Drew Macalmon, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Oct. 13.
Hartsel resident Robert Heneghan, 83, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317. Oct. 13.
Marshall, Texas, resident Dekevian Owens, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 North. Oct. 14.
Buena Vista resident Samuel Starr, 48, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment. He was arrested in the area of Yale Avenue Oct. 15.
Buena Vista resident Valorie Martinez, 39, was arrested on a Warrant from El Paso County in the area of Linderman Avenue Oct. 16.
Conifer resident Shelby McPherson, 27, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence, 3,rd Degree Assault & Criminal Mischief in the area of East Main St. Oct. 17.
Manitou Spgs. resident Amos Hatfield, 55, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Red Tail Blvd. Oct. 20.
Ft. Collins resident Natasha Seiter, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St. Oct. 21.
Buena Vista resident Amy Weisenhorn, 39, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Oct. 21.
Big Sky, Mont., resident Peter Buckingham, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St. Oct. 22.
Buena Vista resident Marlea Blonairz, 18, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Oct. 22.
St. George, Utah, resident Chantry Cheney, 36, was arrested on charges of Prohibited use of Weapon in the area of U.S. 24 North. Oct. 25.
Nathrop resident Oct. 28, Edwin Altman, 64, was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of West Pine St.
Salida resident Carmen Haas, 63, was issued a citation on charges of Changed Lanes when Unsafe in the area of U.S. 24 South. Oct. 28.
Salida resident Grahame Fitz, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 South. Oct. 30.
November
Salida resident Caleb Roberts, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Nov. 2.
Leadville resident Cody Colsch, 30, was arrested on a Warrant in the area of East Main Street Nov. 3.
Buena Vista resident Richard Fox, 67, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of U.S. 24 South. Nov. 12.
Buena Vista resident Travis Yeager, 39, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of West Main Street Nov. 15.
Farmington, N.M., resident William English, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street Nov. 16.
Kansas City, Mo., resident Ethan Kelly, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street Nov. 18.
North Easton, Mass., resident Brandon Bonville, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Nov. 18.
Buena Vista resident Venetia Daniels, 64, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Nov. 18.
Buena Vista resident Jasmin Felix, 32, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of U.S. 24 South. Nov. 20.
Buena Vista resident Chaz Tipton, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended) in the area of U.S. 24 North. Nov. 20.
Colorado Spgs. resident Amy Sherman, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Nov. 23.
Buena Vista resident Charles Tart, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Nov. 25.
Lone Tree resident Soon Kim, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Nov. 25.
Vero Beach, Fla., resident Lila Kelly, 43, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of U.S. 24 South. Nov. 27.
Buena Vista resident Whitney Walker, 30, was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance, she was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. 24 North. Nov. 28.
Buena Vista resident Kristen Bentley, 36, was issued a summons on charges of Vicious Dog in the area of Dartmouth Drive. Nov. 28.
Buena Vista resident Corbin Ail, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Nov. 28.
Peyton resident Ildeberto Dominguez, 42, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Nov. 30.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 719-395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
