Buena Vista Police Department Press Release for February 2022
On Feb. 1, Clay Edmands, 82 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 1, Taylor Sims, 26 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Cancel/Denied). She was also charged with Failed to Stop at School Bus Red Lights Flashing. Summons was issued in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 1, Paul Josefson, 63 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 2, Michael Gallagher, 609 of Hartsel was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County. The arrest took place in the area of Harrison Ave.
On Feb. 2, Daniel Hennop, 55 of Bailey was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 2, Robert Leo Locke-VanEvery, 20 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Protection Order Violation, Menacing & Resisting Arrest in the area of Cedar St.
On Feb. 3, Justin Downs, 22 of Leadville was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates and Failure to Notify DMV of Color Change. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 4, Karen Opel, 78 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 6, Scott Kite, 57 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 6, Chad Foreman, 51 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 6, Ryan Atchison, 28 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 6, Zachary Elston, 21 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 6, Eric Haley, 41 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 6, Andrew Tarr, 54 of Broomfield was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 7, Paul Linville, 27 of Columbus, Ohio, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 7, Harrison Briscoe, 25 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 7, Karen Allons, 56 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 7, Isaiah Thomas, 24 of Aurora was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 7, Jeffrey Phillips, 37 of Kalamazoo, Mich., was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Fictitious License Plates. He was also charged with Defective License Plate Light. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 8, David Roth, 44 of Silverthorne was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 8, Stephen Elston, 53 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 8, John Williams, 32 of Winter Park was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se. He was also charged with Made Right Turn into Wrong Lane. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 9, Tammy Tolliver, 42 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). She was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 9, William Whelon, 64 of Hartsel was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 9, Thomas Shaw, 62 of Rye was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 9, Emily Snyder, 25 of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 9, Mary Robohm, 54 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 9, Morgan Faulds, 32 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). She was also charged with Compulsory Insurance & Head Lamps on Motor Vehicle. Arrest took place in the area of County Road 317.
On Feb. 10, Eliot Christine Ferrerio-O’Loughlin, 26 of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 10, Piers Kowalski, 38 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On Feb. 10, Kenneth Cook, 48 of Chattanooga, Tenn., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 10, Cameron Gordanier, 23 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint & Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Yale Ave.
On Feb. 11, Leane Hodson, 49 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 11, Ian Marynowski, 25 of Moab UT was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 11, Ta-ah Stinnett, 35 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Operated Motor Vehicle-No Insurance. She was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of County Road 317.
On Feb. 11, Joseph Wilhite, 41 of Poncha Spgs. was arrested on charges of Possessing a Dangerous or Lethal Weapon & Prohibited Use of Weapons. He was also charged with Open Alcoholic Container & Open Marijuana Container. The arrest took place in the area of East Main St.
On Feb. 12, a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On Feb. 13, Jonathan Woolmington, 33 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On Feb. 13, Michele Schneiter, 46 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. She was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 13, Ian Schimmel, 41 of Colorado Spgs was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 14, Anthony Badagliacco, 31 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License and Displayed Expired License plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 14, Blake Hammond, 25 of Aurora was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 14, Brett Ulrich, 40 of Salida was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 14, Clinton Walker, 32 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended). He was also arrested on a warrant from Park County. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 14, Beau Rojas, 50 of West Yellowstone, Mont., was a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance and Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied) in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 15, Olivia Goff, 26 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 15, Erick Steen, 60 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of Tabor Ave.
On Feb. 16, Anne Gioscia, 70 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of North Railroad St.
On Feb. 16, Dawn Weingarten, 34 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Sought Railroad St.
On Feb. 16, Donna Benedetto, 75 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 17, Nicole Nagel, 38 of Commerce City was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On Feb. 17, Meghan Laningham, 31 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Arkansas St.
On Feb. 17, Alexander Junker, 37 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 18, Sachin Arakeri, 27 of Seattle WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 19, Todd Matthews, 57 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Failed to Give Information after Damaging Vehicle in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 19, Erica Papp, 39 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Child Abuse Non-Injury in the area of South Railroad St.
On Feb. 19, Corrie Gladwell, 32 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 20, Sanford Sutfin, 53 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 20, Emily Gartner, 38 of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 20, Matthew Montez, 29 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 20, Christopher Dewar, 58 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 21, Kaitlin Cullerton, 32 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 21, a 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Brookdale Ave.
On Feb. 21, Jordan Lee, 28 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 22, Andrew Patterson, 40 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 23, Shantel Hogan-Worrell, 38 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). She was also charged with Compulsory Insurance. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 25, Kassondra Smith, 35 of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On Feb. 25, a 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Feb. 26, Wrex Harnish, 77 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Feb. 26, Stephen Lewis, 66 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Maintain Lane in the area of Oak St.
On Feb. 27, Jordan Graff, 32 of Simla was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South
On Feb. 27, Elaine Kuepper, 37 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Main St.
On Feb. 27, Patrick McManus, 52 of Durango was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 28, Ryan Patterson, 29 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates & Made Right Turn into Wrong Lane. Arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Feb. 28, William Otero, 32 of Denver was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended) and Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle & Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
