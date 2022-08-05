The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity:
April
On April 1, David Martinez, 30 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On April 1, Malcolm Naftulin, 33 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On April 1, John Domejka, 22 of Seattle, WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 3, Zachary Slatton, 37 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On April 4, Joan Cummins, 75 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Railroad St.
On April 4, Chaneesa Galle, 30 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court St.
On April 4, Travis Tate, 35 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Ave.
On April 4, Charlie Stoumbaugh, 48 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad St.
On April 4, Angela Lundy, 53 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On April 4, Jessica Treat, 23 of Salida was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On April 4, Morgan Faulds, 32 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove Motor Vehicle When License Restrained for Express Consent or Alcohol Related Offense in the area of Antero Circle.
On April 6, Brianna Arnett, 20 of Salida was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 6, Teri Towns, 66 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On April 6, Preston Schafer, 31 of Gunnison was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 6, Jennifer McMurry, 50 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad St.
On April 7, Meredith Winkelmeyer, 30 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On April 7, Alyson Curtis, 38 of Pueblo was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On April 7, Christopher Lawson, 50 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On April 8, Matthew Fox, 46 Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Arizona St.
On April 8, Heather Hsu, 46 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Failed to Yield Right of Way in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 9, Peter Billig, 48 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On April 9, Joyce Machala, 71 of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 9, John Harlan, 29 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 10, Alva Alvey, 43 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance & Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. She was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driver’s Vision Obstructed through required glass. The arrest took place in the area of East Main St.
On April 13, Alexander Lawson, 38 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence. He was also charged with Harassment, Criminal Mischief and Drove Motor Vehicle When License Restrained for Alcohol Offense. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 13, Mark Cano, 37 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Failed to use Rear Facing Child Restraint System in Rear of Vehicle in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 13, Chad Foreman, 51 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Fictitious License Plates and Owner Operated Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Highway. After further investigation a Warrant was issued on charges of Possession of an Illegal Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance under 4 Grams & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The traffic stop took place in the area of Crossman Ave.
On April 14, Catherine Scarbrough, 71 of Howard was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of US Highway 24 South
On April 16, Katherine Danforth, 86 of Crestone was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On April 16, Jennifer McGrew, 43 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle When License Expired One Year or Less in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On April 16, Isabel Olsen, 20 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On April 16, Jeremiah Ortega, 20 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Theft. Summons was issued in the area of East Main St.
On April 19, Stephanie Wright, 32 of Evergreen was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 19, Layton Mitchell, 21 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence. He was also charged with Harassment. Arrest took place in the area of East Main St.
On April 20, Aaron McDowell, 49 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied), Compulsory Insurance & Operated Unregistered Vehicle in the area of East Arkansas St.
On April 20, a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance & Operated Unregistered Vehicle in the area of East Arkansas St.
On April 20, Georgeanne Hansen, 41 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Dog @ Large X3 in the area of Mill St.
On April 22, Noelle Vigil, 68 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 22, Liliya Merkulov, 71 of Aurora was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 23, Gavin Grant, 19 of Bryan, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 23, Drew Billings, 39 of Oxford, MS was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On April 24, Savannah Brogan, 26 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 25, a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Criminal Mischief Damage to Property & Throwing Missiles at Vehicles in the area of South Railroad St.
On May 25, James Harsh, 77 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On April 25, Diane Alexander, 71 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On April 28, Kathleen Swanson, 71 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Gregg Dr.
On April 28, Abraham Borreras Ramirez, 26 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired Temporary Permit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On April 29, Barbara Scriven, 49 of Centennial was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On April 29, Spencer Ford, 28 of Thornton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times,
