The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following for March 2021:
Buena Vista resident Kim Heidemann, 60, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street March 1.
Louisville resident Phillippa Clark, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 1.
A 13-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Harassment in the area of Railroad Street March 2.
Lyons resident Michele Thorne, 49, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 3.
Leadville resident Paul Sadows, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 3.
Denver resident Josiah Cortez, 26, was issued a summons on charges of Operated an Uninsured Vehicle on a Public Roadway. He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street March 3.
Centennial resident Pamia Guttenberg, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 3.
Salida resident Taylor Sims, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of North Railroad Street March 4.
A 17-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Drive Vehicle at a Speed greater than reasonable and prudent under conditions in the area of U.S. 24 North March 4.
Buena Vista resident Emily Ensminger, 33, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street March 5.
Denver resident Megan Skelton, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 5.
Pueblo resident Alayna Mongon, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 6.
Niceville, Fla. resident Carolina Ledford, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 6.
Buena Vista resident Rose Mirich, 72, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 6.
Park Ridge, Ill. resident Dominik Kamyk, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 6.
Durham, N.C. resident Kelli Avalos, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 6.
Grand Junction resident Rhett Lasater, 19, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South March 7.
Temecula, Calif. resident Neka Belizario, 22, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit & Limitations on Overtaking on Left in the area of Rodeo Road March 7.
Leadville resident Matthew Young, 51, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the Limit in a school zone, in the area of East Main Street March 8.
North Platte, Neb. resident Bryce Lee, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 12.
Kined, Fla. resident Christopher Rivera-Del Valle, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South March 13.
Leadville resident Jessica Urgo, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street March 13.
Nathrop resident Sarah Hiller, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Colorado Avenue March 13.
Buena Vista resident Layton Mitchell, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 14.
Silverthorne resident Keela McCleneghan, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding, Drive When License Under Restraint (Suspended) and Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street March 15.
Buena Vista resident Landen Gregg, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of U.S. 24 South March 15.
Buena Vista resident Julie Little, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Railroad Street March 17.
Shaker Heights, Ohio resident Phoebe Potiker, 24, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 18.
Pueblo resident Jordan Waller, 26, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 18.
A 17-year-old female from Nathrop was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance-Failed to Present Upon Request in the area of South Court Street March 19.
Buena Vista resident Edward Barkowski, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 19.
Buena Vista resident Sara Comiskey, 24, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 19.
Colorado Springs resident Michael Graham, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 19.
Thornton resident Jamey Smyser, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 20.
Salida resident Chelsea Hunter, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street March 20.
Westminster resident Shane Stalter, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 22.
Denver resident Noel Black, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 24.
Buena Vista resident Nickalas Taylor, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue March 24.
Buena Vista resident Timothy Burt, 68, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue March 24.
Colorado Springs resident Wayne Hutchison, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 25.
Buena Vista resident Emily Wade, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street March 27.
Colorado Springs resident Ashley Jones, 35, was issued a citation on charges of DWAI. She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street March 29.
Leadville resident Dawn Stepisnik, 52, was issued a citation on charges of Vehicle Entering Roadway in the area of U.S. 24 North March 29.
Buena Vista resident Jerry Willsey, 51, was issued a summons on charges of Barking Dog in the area of South Evans Street March 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
