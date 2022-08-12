The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for June 2022:
On June 1, Virgil Phillips, 75 of Lakewood was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 1, Bryce Wadley, 31 of Arvada was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of South Railroad Street.
On June 1, William Ogg, 77 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 1, Aditya Nanduri, 38 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 1, Harmony Coles-Hill, 18 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Traffic Control Device in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On June 1, Ranjith Singam, 31 of Aurora, IL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On June 2, Mary Schneider, 54 of Buffalo, NY was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 2, Lacey Spear, 23 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On June 3, Jeffrey Peterson, 22 of Orange, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 3, Scott Wenzel, 68 of Ft. Collins was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 3, Lillian Robinson, 22 of Middlefield, OH was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 4, Oscar Perez, 27 of Pueblo West was issued a citation on charges of Expired License Plates in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 4, Jose Prieto-Campos, 36 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle Without a Valid Driver’s License & Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 4, Michael York, 66 of Heath, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 5, Jocelyn Bowyer, 33 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On June 5, Kathleen Miller, 24 of Columbus, OH was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of CR 317.
On June 5, Robert McMullen, 55 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Careless Driving & Left Scene without Providing Required Information after Striking Unattended Property & Failed to Notify Police of Accident. The accident took place in the area of Antero Circle.
On June 6, Jeremy Hamilton, 39 of Louisville, KY was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street.
On June 6, Brian Balliet, 47 of Evergreen was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 6, Connie Vandiest, 56 of Castle Pines was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-14 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of CR 321.
On June 6, Carl Stern, 69 of Pennington, NJ was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 7, Stefanie Mueller, 30 of San Diego, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 8, a 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates, Careless Driving and Criminal Mischief in the area of South Railroad Street.
On June 8, Susan Gilbert, 65 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 10, Allen Brown, 41 of Breckenridge was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). He was also charged with Compulsory Insurance. Arrest took place in the area of East Main Street.
On June 11, Elizabeth Krenzer, 41 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Third-Degree Assault, Domestic Violence & Harassment in the area of Baylor Drive.
On June 11, a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Harassment in the area of the Rodeo Grounds.
On June 11, Jerry Poppert, 71 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of 3rd Degree Trespass in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 12, Phillip Marie, 24 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 12, Michael Calhoun, 55 of Red River, NM was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 12, Wesley McConnell, 40 of Ruston, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of CR 321.
On June 12, a 16-year-old male from Fond Du Lac, WI was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 16, Thomas Miller, 30 of Silverthorne was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 16, Christopher Wiest, 27 of Hermosa Beach, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Rd.
On June 16, Richard Norman, 34 of Carbondale was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street.
On June 16, Jon Moellenberg, 56 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 16, Morgan Dickey, 38 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 17, Jason Taber, 35 of Avon was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main Street.
On June 17, Alex DelVecchio, 25 of Morrison was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive.
On June 17, Austin Tague, 23 of Auburn, GA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 17, Skyler Yeatman, 26 of Naples, NY was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 17, Bradley Thibodeaux, 41 of Greendale, IN was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 17, Robert Blackford, 74 of Addison, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 17, Steven Goodrich, 65 of Mesa, AZ was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 18, Joshua Jans, 31 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On June 18, Elena Gogaeva, 39 of Monument was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 18, Owen McLaughlin, 25 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 18, Edward Wynkoop, 65 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 18, Gregory Niemeier, 33 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive.
On June 18, Roy Simmons, 56 of Brighton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 20, Justine Van Zee, 27 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 20, Blaize Cook, 21 of Rocky Ford was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 22, Arthur Landorf, 63 of Littleton was arrested on a Warrant from Golden Police Dept. in the area of East Main Street.
On June 22, Jacob Pouch, 28 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Menacing in the area of McCormick Street.
On June 23, John Edwards, 48 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive.
On June 24, Robert Ackley, 59 of Bonita Springs, FL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 24, Terence Smith, 29 of Bloomington, IL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive.
On June 24, Shelby Goehl, 29 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On June 24, Ivee Adams, 28 of Colorado Springs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 24, Vickie Lester, 74 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 24, Phillip Gramling, 31 of Charleston, SC was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 25, Bobby Church, 41 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the area of East Main Street.
On June 25, Andrew Patterson, 40 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main Street.
On June 27, Keith Wipke, 53 of Louisville was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street.
On June 28, Jeff Taylor, 35 of Eden Prairie, MN was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 29, William Brazelton, 53 of Houston, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On June 30, Courtney Edwards, 46 of Aledo, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
