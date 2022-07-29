The Buena Vista Police Department reports the following activity for January 2022:
On Jan. 1, Annika Fouch, 31 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 1, Christopher Lookingbill, 32 of Buena Vista was arrested on 3 warrants from Chaffee County in the area of Mill St.
On Jan. 3, a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance-Failed to Present Upon Request in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 3, Dalyn Peterson, 18 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Defective Vehicle in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On Jan. 4, Marianne Maes, 62 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of DUI. She was also charged with Made Left Turn (From/into) Wrong (Position/Lane). The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 5, Jacob Molitor, 20 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 6, a 17-year-old female was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment. She was released on summons.
On Jan. 6, Rhonda Schaefer, 63 of Monte Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 7, Daniel Triantafillou, 38 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Serving Alcoholic Beverage to an Underaged Person in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 7, Laura Krauss, 41 of Dallas TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 7, Cesar Moctezuma, 27 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Serving Alcoholic Beverage to an Underage Person in the area of Charles St.
On Jan. 7, Dugan Doyle, 33 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Serving Alcoholic Beverage to an Underage Person in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 7, Lauren Brown, 22 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Serving Alcoholic Beverage to an Underaged Person in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 7, Heath Smith, 40 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Serving Alcoholic Beverage to an Underaged Person in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 7, Derek Mascarenas, 38 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Selling Alcohol to an Underaged Person in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 7, Kenneth Sikes, 30 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Selling Alcohol to an Underaged Person in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 10, Robert Leo VanEvery, 20 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft & Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). The offense took place in Buena Vista and he was arrested in Salida.
On Jan. 11, Tashia Jones, 46 of Pueblo was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 11, Sascha Valencia-Klein, 37 of Buena Vista was arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County in the area of East Main St. She was also issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied).
On Jan. 13, Jordan Cunliffe, 31 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle Without a Valid Driver’s License in the area of South Pleasant Ave.
On Jan. 13, Maggie Kemp, 41 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment in the area of Cedar St.
On Jan. 14, Heather Evers, 32 of Salida was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 14, John O’Neil, 30 of Hahira GA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 14, Justin Cuffe, 35 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Failed to Give Information and/or Aid after Damaging Another Vehicle in the area of Dartmouth Dr.
On Jan. 14, Jesse Bohannon, 27 of Salida was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 15, Dominique Najera-Dalay, 23 of Wenatchee WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 15, Heather Brazell, 31 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 15, Barney Roller, 30 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 19, Colton Neppl, 31 of Poncha Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Arizona St.
On Jan. 19, Mary Manning, 79 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance and Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 19, Hollie Riggle, 34 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign & Driving Vehicle Without a Valid License in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 22, Patricia Uncapher, 65 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 22, Katherine Decker, 34 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 22, Melanie Walker, 20 of Alma was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 22, Dana Harrison was issued a summons on charges of Theft. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The arrest took place in the area of Mill St.
On Jan. 23, Krystal Reyes, 38 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 23, Jacob Sheetz-Willard, 32 of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 23, Anna Allegretti, 26 of Santa Fe, N.M., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 24, Tristan Peterson, 22 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Driving Vehicle Without a Valid Drivers License in the area of Yale Ave.
On Jan. 24, Randy Martinez, 45 of Buena Vista was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County. The arrest took place in the area of East Main St.
On Jan. 24, Kathleen Gossett, 56 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). She was also charged with Possessed an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle. The arrest took place in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 26, Dana Harrison, 23 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass. He was also arrested on a Warrant from Buena Vista. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 26, Alexis Roberts, 29 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se in the area of Beldon St.
On Jan. 26, Ryan Kochevar, 33 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Assault & Domestic Violence in the area of Beldan St.
On Jan. 27, Dawn Miller, 60 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Parked Vehicle without Setting Brakes in the area of Connie Dr.
On Jan. 27, Joannette Sieve, 84 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of Rodeo Road.
On Jan. 30, Richard Vazemiller, 23 of Winder, Ga., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On Jan. 30, John Pedrin, 58 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 30, Manuel Saucedo, 47 of Leadville was issued a summons on charges of Driving Without a Valid License and Displayed Fictitious License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On Jan. 31, Vanessa Branch, 18 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Driving Vehicle without Valid License in the area of North Court St.
On Jan. 31, Jordan Cunliffe, 31 of Buena Vista was arrested on 2 Warrants from Chaffee County. The arrest took place in the area of North Colorado Ave.
On Jan. 31, James Farley, 47 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se. He was also charged with Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit. He was arrested in the area of South Railroad.
Innocence presumed
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
