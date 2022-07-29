March
Buena Vista Police Department Press Release for March 2022
On March 1, Alejandro Montoya, 25 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 1, Brittany Collins, 36 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On March 2, Derek Mascarenas, 38 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked) in the area of North Court St.
On March 3, Jacinda Rivera, 18 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit & Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On March 4, David Esgar, 64 of Wiley was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On March 5, Charles Willson, 39 of Salida was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 5, Joshua Drexler, 45 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 6, Ceasar Lopez, 28 of Lakewood was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On March 6, Ryan Weigel, 37 of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On March 7, Morgan Faulds, 32 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance in the area of Antero Circle.
On March 8, Irving Hernandez-Quintero, 29 of Leadville was issued a summons on charges of Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of West Main St.
On March 8, Jasmin Felix, 31 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Harassment & Disorderly Conduct. She was also charged with Reckless Driving. The arrest took place in the area of Pine St.
On March 9, Tommy East, 30 of Hartsel was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Displayed Expired License Plates & Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 9, a 17-year-old male from Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving and Failed to Yield at Intersection in the area of East Main St.
On March 9, a 17-year-old male from Fairplay was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving and Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On March 11, Denise Huntsman, 50 of Buena Vista was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree & Crimes Against at Risk Persons in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 13, Rance Dahlin, 54 of Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 13, Kimberly Schumacher, 60 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On March 14, Rick Kelly, 42 of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 14, Whitney McManus-Cooney, 32 of Leadville was charged with Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied). She was also arrested on a Warrant from Park County. The arrest took place in the area of North Railroad St.
On March 15, Rebecca Hinds, 50 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of False Reporting to Authorities in the area of East Main St.
On March 16, Max Rosenbloom, 29 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 16, Catrina Leibseit, 46 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On March 18, John Magers, 23 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad St.
On March 19, Carrie List, 31 of Loveland was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 19, Alexandria Prince, 28 of Golden was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On March 19, Diego Delafuente, 21 of Kyle TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 19, Luis Aguilar-Hernandez, 32 of Leadville was arrested on charges of Driving While License Under Restraint (Revoked). He was also arrested on a Warrant from Summit County. Other charges on the summons were Compulsory Insurance, Displayed Expired Temporary Permit and Failed to Stop at Stop Sign. Traffic stop and arrest took place in the area of Yale Ave.
On March 21, Gloria Cerda, 29 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court St.
On March 21, Leith Galyean, 41 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Court St.
On March 22, Lisa Prentiss, 34 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On March 22, Susan Malott, 68 of Troy OH was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On March 22, Makenzie Murray, 34 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 22, Aspen Romero, 26 of Pueblo was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On March 23, Emmanuel Jeanmarie, 29 of Pueblo West was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 24, John Bega, 48 of Monument was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On March 24, Johnathen Haschets, 26 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied), Compulsory Insurance, Possessed an Open Marijuana Container in a Motor Vehicle, Possessed Open Alcoholic Beverage Container and Signal Lamps and Devices. Arrest took place in the area of East Main St.
On March 25, Paul Grenier, 59 of Viroqua, Wisc., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 26, Bonnie Vidal, 35 of Lakewood was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 26, Kenneth Smith, 53 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On March 28, Wency Cruz-Perez, 33 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On March 28, Stephanie Geschke, 40 of Colorado Spgs. was arrested on charges of D.U.I. and also charged with Child Abuse (non-injury). The violation of D.U.I. took place in the area of Charles St.
On March 29, George Gonzales, 37 of Grand Junction was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On March 30, Sarah Albers, 59 of Ft. Collins was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On March 30, Carlos Hutchings, 20 of Nathrop was issued a summons on charges of Owner Operated Uninsured Motor Vehicle Upon Highway in the area of Gregg Dr.
On March 30, Jodene Flores, 58 of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On March 31, Blayne Ippollto, 26 of Geneseo, N.Y., was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On March 31, Leith Galyean, 41 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona St.
