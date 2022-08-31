The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for July:
On July 1, Jacob Hershey, 31, of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On July 1, Alyssa Lynchard, 34, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Dog at Large in the area of James St.
On July 2, Morgan Faulds, 32, of Buena Vista was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County in the area of Antero Cir.
On July 3, Eric Holmertz, 42, of Peculiar, MO was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 3, Jessica Lober, 19, of West Richland,WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On July 3, Alexander Loeffler, 46, was issued a summons on charges of 3rd Degree Trespass in the area of South Main St.
On July 3, Alicia Mort, 31, of Colorado Springs was arrested on charges of Violation of Protection Order in the area of East Arkansas Ave.
On July 3, a 17-year-old female from Twin Lakes was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 3, Evangeline Rison, 26, of Leadville was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield in the area of North Gunnison Ave.
On July 3, Matthew Wells, 35, of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Careless Driving and Failed to Drive in a Single Lane. Arrest took place in the area of South Railroad St.
On July 5, Kyle Mantick, 34, of Aurora was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of East Arkansas Ave.
On July 6, Dustin Roberdo, 34, of Albuquerque, NM was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On July 6, Catherine Knoedler, 54, of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 8, William Harrison, 40, of Dallas, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 9, Lucas Dettinger, 41, of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 9, Nadine Scherm, 30, of Denver was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On July 9, Jenny Tidwell, 58, of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 9, Jerry Poppert, 71, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of East Main St.
On July 9, Corey Bowling, 26, of Loveland was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Linderman Ave.
On July 10, Ashley Chambers, 37, of Tacoma, WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 10, Cody Williamson, 30, of Colorado Spgs. was issued a summons on charges of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On July 10, Tiffany Williamson, 29, of Colorado Spgs. was issued a summons on charges of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On July 10, Alisha Hughes, 52, of Colorado Spgs. was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). She was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit. The arrest took place in the area of Gregg Dr.
On July 11, Lottie Long, 37, of Edmond, OK was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 12, Marjorie Bezdek, 76, of Parker was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 12, Justin Determan, 36, of Nathrop was arrested on charges of Drove Vehicle When License Revoked as a Habitual Offender & Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Substance. He was also charged with Operated Uninsured Motor Vehicle & Operated Unregistered Vehicle. The arrest took place in the area of Cedar St.
On July 13, Michael Rodriguez, 25, of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On July 13, Alyssa Lynchard, 34, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of McPhelemy Park.
On July 14, Monica Perez-Martinez, 34, of Nacogdoches, TX was issued a citation on charges of Made Left Turn from Wrong Position in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On July 14, Bryce Brown, 20, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Illegal Possession of Marijuana by an Underage Person. Summons was issued in the area of East Main St.
On July 15, Robyn Parker, 56, of Colorado Spgs was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 15, Jack Krans, 27, of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 15, Alyssa Lynchard, 34, of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of Mill St.
On July 16, Hunter Boyle, 29, of Lakewood was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired Temporary Permit in the area of West Main St.
On July 17, Aaron Cox, 33, of Ft. Collins was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On July 17, Kathleen Gilbreath, 29, of Crested Butte was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 18, David Wagner, 58, of Breckenridge was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On July 20, Joseph Fertitta, 30, of Cypress, TX was issued a summons on charges of Second-Degree Criminal Trespass in the area of West Main St.
On July 21, Clifford Mestel, 85, of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of South Main St.
On July 22, Nicholas Fagan, 42, of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 22, Robert Vance, 52, of Monte Vista was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield Right of Way when Turning Left in front of approaching traffic in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On July 24, Evan Roberson, 29, address listed as Homeless, was arrested on a Warrant from Colorado State Patrol in the area of East Main St.
On July 27, Nicholas Morris, 27, of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On July 27, Kaylin Puckett, 23, of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of D.U.I. in the area of Nighthawk Rd. She was also charged with Careless Driving & Duty to Report Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle.
On July 29, Brittany Dunn, 33, of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On July 29, Jeffrey Furlow, 45, of Carbondale, IL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On July 30, Joshua Gordon, 28, address listed as Transient, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence, Violation of Protection Order and Harassment in the area of Harrison Ave.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
