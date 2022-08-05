May
On May 1, Rosemary McPhee, 63 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 3, Elie Chernitzky, 44 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 2, Dana Harrison, 24 of Nathrop was arrested on a Warrant from Mesa County in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 4, Alejandro Jimenez-Castillo, 27 of Salinas, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 4, James Ince, 58 of Labadie, MO was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 5, Melissa Lang, 35 of Seminole, FL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 6, Steven Palmer, 54 of Evergreen was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of East Main St.
On May 6, Pablo Martinez, 22 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & 3rd Degree Assault in the area of Baylor Dr.
On May 8, Cory Banks, 30 of Dallas, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 8, Karen Dorsey, 62 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 8, Michael Smallegan, 31 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 9, Tamara McTavish, 37 of Lakewood was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 10, Cole Schofield, 29 of Leadville was issued a summons on charges of Third-Degree Assault in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On May 11, Loren Larson, 65 of Poncha Springs. was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Harassment in the area of Isabel Ct.
On May 12, Logan Concienne, 25 of Georgetown, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On May 12, Deborah Moss, 69 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On May 12, Conor Lineman, 29 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 12, Avery Binion, 34 of Buena Vista, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Unlawfully Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Child Abuse, Unlawful Storage of a Firearm & Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 12, Brianne Baker, 42 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm. Arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 12, Brittany Phelps, 34 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Unlawful Storage of a Firearm. Arrest took place in the area of Baylor Drive.
On May 12, Gary Haroutounian, 53 of Buena Vista was arrested on charges of Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm. Arrest took place in the area of South Evans St.
On May 13, Alexander Drost, 30 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 13, Don Richter, 66 of Louisville was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On May 13, Lynn Olson, 52 of Snowmass Village was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 14, Cole Schofield, 28 of Leadville was arrested on charges of Retaliation Against a Witness & Harassment in the area of Harrison Ave.
On May 16, Maria Rodriguez-Moreno, 29 of Plantation, FL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On May 16, Keith McCulloch, 55 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On May 16, Eric Trujillo, 59 of Trinidad was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 19, Brent Kellett, 41 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Railroad St.
On May 19, Brianne Steed, 33 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On May 19, Matthew Pittman, 34 of Aurora was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 19, Aaron McDowell, 49 of Buena Vista was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County in the area of South Sangre De Cristo Ave.
On May 20, Gregory Eynon, 46 of Wolcott was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of Cedar St.
On May 21, Caleb Keys, 33 of San Marcos, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 21, Catherine LeStrange, 80 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield in the area of Brookdale Ave.
On May 22, Sai Badduri, 26 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 22, Tyler Larson, 23 of Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 24, Zachary Kiolbasa, 32 of Parker was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 23, Yahncarlos Quiles-Andujar, 29 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates & Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the limit. Summons was issued in the area of County Road 317.
On May 25, Erin Cooper, 49 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 25, Stephanie Lariosa, 35 of Davie, FL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 25, Heidi Leibseit, 50 of Salida was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance & Displayed Expired Temporary Permit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 25, Lawrence Brown, 42 of Salida was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Suspended) in the area of US Highway 24 South.
On May 25, Corbin Ail, 19 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance & Fictitious Plates in the area of East Main St.
On May 25, James Carrillo, 33 of Littleton was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of East Main St.
On May 26, Craig Haugland, 54 of Pueblo was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On May 27, Christopher Dao, 26 of Princeton, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 27, Marta Metzler, 62 of Morrison was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 27, Donna Bish, 52 of Colorado Spgs. was issued citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr.
On May 27, Marta Nicita, 28 of Boulder was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 27, Michael Murphy, 33 of Richardson, TX was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 27, Justin Talbot, 45 of Leadville was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Failed to Drive in a Single Lane and Failed to Signal as Required. Arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On May 28, Adam Carr, 32 of Longwood, FL was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 28, Samuel Guarino, 19 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main St.
On May 28, Ranjit Gollamudi, 31 of Menlo Park, CA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On May 28, Javier Lopez, 22 of Aurora was issued a citation on charges of Drove Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License in the area of County Road 317.
On May 28, Jeremy Walls, 47 of Guntown, MS was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 28, Heather Aguilar, 35 of Broomfield was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 28, Corey Mack, 36 of Wheatridge was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 28, Tammy Tolliver, 43 of Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Denied), Compulsory Insurance and Displayed Fictitious License Plates in the area of West Main St.
On May 29, Nicholas Brown, 20 of Colorado Spgs. was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 29, Geoffrey Berkheimer, 34 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road.
On May 30, David Ruiz-Brown, 37 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Arizona St.
On May 30, Lindsay Englund, 38 of Tacoma, WA was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 321.
On May 30, Daniel Baniszewski, 46 of Centennial was issued a summons on charges of Compulsory Insurance. He was also charged with Driving Vehicle without a Valid License & Expired License Plates. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 North.
On May 30, Michael Oetken, 34 of Denver was issued a citation on charges of Expired License Plates & Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 30, Jordan Plotkin, 23 of Baltimore, MD was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of County Road 317.
On May 31, Hilary Fithian, 60 of Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main St.
On May 31, Christopher DeLuca Jr., 18 of Buena Vista was arrested on a Warrant from Chaffee County. Arrest took place in the area of West Main St.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.