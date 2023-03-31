The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for December, 2022:
Denver resident Geoffrey Chappell, 71, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Dec. 1.
A 17-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Illegal Possession/Consumption of Alcohol in the area of South Railroad Street Dec. 3.
A 17-year-old from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Reckless Driving, Accident Involving Damage & Duty to Report Accident in the area of River Park Rd. Dec. 4.
Elgin, Ill., resident Otoniel Recendiz, 51, was issued a citation on charges of Drove Vehicle Without a Valid License & Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street Dec. 5.
Buena Vista resident Cameron Gordanier, 24, was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of U.S. 24 North. Dec. 5.
Buena Vista resident Katharine Schweitzer, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of Gregg Dr. Dec. 6.
Leadville resident Pedro Vargas, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Drove Without a Valid Driver’s License in the area of U.S. 24 North. Dec. 7.
Buena Vista resident Chase Hollenbeck, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Dec. 9.
Carbondale resident William Ragan, 53, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Dec. 9.
Littleton resident Erin Trunck, 34, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Dec. 11.
Lakeland, Fla., resident Darwin Slominski, 68, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Dr. Dec. 11.
Leadville resident Thomas Samberson, 40, was issued a summons on charges of Theft in the area of U.S. 24 North. Dec. 12.
Salida resident Teigan Parkinson, 20, was issued a summons on charges of Duty to Report Accidents, Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle, Accident Involving Damage & Careless Driving. Summons was issued in the area of County Road 317. Dec. 14.
Cañon City resident Dakota Revack, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Dec. 16.
Buena Vista resident Barbara Seeling, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of Charles Street Dec. 16.
Buena Vista resident Wanda Triboulet, 51, was arrested on charges of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Obstructed Street, Open Container and Open Marijuana Container in the area of West Main Street Dec. 16.
Breckenridge, Texas resident Riley Green, 20, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. He was also charged with Careless Driving, Made Left Turn into Wrong Lane and Compulsory Insurance. Arrest took place in the area of West Main Street Dec. 23.
Edwards resident Grace Nern, 23, was issued a summons on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Dec. 30.
Colorado Springs resident Lester Colodny, 49, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Dec. 30.
Denver resident Autumn Barnes, 48, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Dec. 30.
Buena Vista resident William Barrett, 28, was arrested on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked) in the area of East Main Street Dec. 31.
The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following activity for January, 2023:
Buena Vista resident Cameron Gordanier, 24, was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked). Arrest took place in the area of Mill Street Jan. 1.
Buena Vista resident Sevanah Lane, 24, was issued a summons on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the area of Mill Street Jan. 1.
Buena Vista resident James Burtt, 58, was arrested on charges of Third Degree Assault in the area of Alsina Street Jan. 4.
Santa Cruz, N.M., resident Lucas Gonzales, 45, was arrested on charges of DUID, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Open Marijuana Container, Open Alcohol Container. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Arrest took place in the area of West Main Street Jan. 4.
Crested Butte resident Ruth Gallowich, 75, was issued a citation on charges of Failed to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk in the area of U.S. 24 South. Jan. 5.
Buena Vista resident Royal Lundy, 18, was issued a citation on charges of Following too Closely in the area of U.S. 24 North. Jan. 9.
Buena Vista resident Rachel Flavin, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Jan. 13.
Buena Vista resident Roger Stauffer, 59, was arrested on charges of Harassment in the area of Mill Street Jan. 15.
Buena Vista resident John Benkufski, 57, was issued a citation on charges of Exceeded Speed Limit for Conditions in the area of U.S. 24 South. Jan. 18.
Nathrop resident Loreta Dressel, 84, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of U.S. 24 South. Jan. 20.
Salida resident Llewellyn Davis, 62, was issued a citation on charges of Drove When License Under Restraint (Revoked) in the area of U.S. 24 North. Jan. 20.
Hartsel resident Justin Cropsey, 42, was arrested on charges of Protection Order Violation in the area of East Main Street Jan. 21.
Buena Vista resident Alvin Long Soldier, 77, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing in the area of U.S. 24 South. Jan. 25.
A 15-year-old female from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana by an Underage Person in the area of South Railroad Street Jan. 30.
Buena Vista resident Ellis Athanas, 30, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence, Harassment & Protection Order Violation. He was arrested in the area of US Highway 285 South. Jan.31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 719-395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
