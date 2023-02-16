On the night of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Tactical Team, and the BVPD K9 team, executed a search and arrest warrant at a residence on S. Colorado Ave. in Buena Vista. Jack George Jacobs IV, aged 29, was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief (a misdemeanor), Retaliation against a Witness (a class 3 felony), and Intimidation of a Witness (a class 4 felony). This incident stemmed from an incident the night of Tuesday, Feb. 14, where Jacobs is suspected of smashing out the window of a Buena Vista police cruiser.
Officers of the BVPD previously arrested Jacobs on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. In this incident, officers responded to the area of S. Colorado Ave. on the report of a domestic violence incident. When the BV officer arrived on the scene, she spoke with a female who said her boyfriend had forcefully abducted her, stolen her car, and assaulted her. As the officer conducted her investigation and EMS was checking on the alleged victim, the alleged suspect, Jack George Jacobs IV, was seen in the area. Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies responded to provide cover. Due to the alleged felonies involved in this case, a high-risk arrest was conducted. Jacobs also became combative with officers and there was an increased police presence on S. Colorado during the arrest and investigation process. Additional BV officers had
