Officers of the Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement and approaching Buena Vista town limits on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 2, according to a press release issued by BVPD.
The incident began at about 1:30 p.m., when officers were alerted to a reported hit-and-run west of Buena Vista in the area of CR 306.
A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located this vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop. The suspect vehicle nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was deemed very dangerous and the pursuit was called off.
Shortly after this, BVPD officers observed the vehicle coming into town at a high rate of speed, and it was weaving over the centerline.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as well, and as the vehicle slowed for traffic at the West Main–U.S. 24 stoplight, officers were able to approach the driver and remove him from the vehicle.
A police presence was in the area during this time, and traffic was briefly stopped.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Daniel James Archuleta, 44, of Littleton. Archuleta was checked by EMS for minor injuries and was later booked into the Chaffee County Detention Center on charges including two counts of felony Vehicular Eluding, Speeding, Reckless Driving and felony Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Archuleta had four previous DUI or DWAI convictions and had been charged as a habitual traffic offender in Douglas County in 2008, though his driver’s license was valid. No officers were injured during this dangerous encounter.
Archuleta will appear in Chaffee County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.