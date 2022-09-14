The Buena Vista Police Department took part in a high risk arrest on Sept. 8 along side the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team.
The warrant was for Buena Vista local Ellis Athanas on the charges of Domestic Violence, Menacing and Child Abuse.
The arrest was considered high risk due to Athanas’ criminal history and other factors, thus prompting the use of CCCTT to make the arrest. Athanas was taken into custody at CR 317 and Barnwood Drive about 8 p.m.
CR 317 was closed by police car barricade for a short time Thursday evening.
The incident ended and the road reopened about the time the Buena Vista-Salida high school volleyball match ended. The blocked road did not impede egress from the high school.
During the arrest, a distraction device was used by CCCTT, which would be the loud noise heard by residents in the area.
“I want to thank these men for their assistance with this situation, and commend their professionalism and commitment to public safety,” BV Police chief Dean Morgan said.
Athanas was taken into custody without any incident and booked into the Chaffee County Detention Center in Salida.
