As the fall sports season approaches, Buena Vista High School faces a shortage of coaches for the 2022-23 sports calendar.
The school is currently lacking coaches for the high school golf and cross country teams and the cheerleading squad.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible in washes..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible in washes.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 10:19 am
As the fall sports season approaches, Buena Vista High School faces a shortage of coaches for the 2022-23 sports calendar.
The school is currently lacking coaches for the high school golf and cross country teams and the cheerleading squad.
While the school has applicants for golf and cross country coaches, it has not had any inquiries for cheerleading coach.
The school district hasn’t sat idle this summer.
“We recruit every place we can,” Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates said. “We are making personal phone calls to potential people in the community who might be interested in coaching.”
Julia Fuller will not be returning as a coach for cross country this year as she has retired from the position according to Yates.
Former cross country assistant coach Adam Fuller will continue as a volleyball assistant and will be the head track and field coach in the spring.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.