BVHS has been ranked as one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.
“The reasons we were awarded this were things like our AP courses,” said BVHS principal Liz Barnaby. “41% of our kids took an AP test. That's a pretty big deal, and it also goes over some of our test scores and attendance rates.”
“I'm very proud of the work that staff and students together put in to meet the AP requirements for that, for the test scores, attendance, all the things that they look at,” said Superintendent Lisa Yates. “It feels like it's good ground for us to build from because we can always go up. We know that there's work that we still have to do but to be able to build on being noted as one of the best is a good place to start.”
Barnaby also recently surveyed the high school students to get a sense of what they feel is going well so far. Her top responses were:
- We had time to ease into the year, getting information on how to be successful instead of just jumping into the content.
- We are not overwhelmed because of the support our teachers are providing us.
- BVHS teachers give second chances.
- We are held accountable but it is “chill.” They treat us like friends. Not like real friends, but they treat us like adults.
- A few teachers have helped prepare me for the future. I am getting help to start a paid internship and a teacher is actually helping me start to look at colleges for things I am interested in.
- Our teachers accept questions.
- I love how they greet me at the door, one teacher even calls me “kiddo,” and it means a lot to me.
- BVHS offers SO much: weights, games, college classes, and so much more.
- The teachers are very organized. I like how the lessons seem easier because of the different schedules. It is more balanced. I know when I need to get my stuff done.
- A new BV student mentioned, “the welcoming and friendly atmosphere,” stating that everyone is nice and it is so easy to make friends here.
