BV School District Logo

After a successful first run with 10 students last year, Buena Vista High School’s internship program has 49 students for year two.

“Last year was our first year doing it, so it was kind of a pilot program,” said Adam Fuller, Business Leadership Teacher at BVHS. A set of students expressed interest in an internship as they had flexibility in their senior years. “We said, ‘Great, let’s give it a go.’”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.