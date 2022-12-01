After a successful first run with 10 students last year, Buena Vista High School’s internship program has 49 students for year two.
“Last year was our first year doing it, so it was kind of a pilot program,” said Adam Fuller, Business Leadership Teacher at BVHS. A set of students expressed interest in an internship as they had flexibility in their senior years. “We said, ‘Great, let’s give it a go.’”
Fuller, who supports the program along with Jessica Bright of Avery-Parsons Elementary School and Greg Perrin of BHVS, feels last year’s pilot was a success. Students had a wide array of internships and ample opportunities to reflect and share their experiences.
“We interviewed our kids a lot and asked them to reflect a lot. They presented their work at school and at DAC meetings, to other teachers to see if we could refine it,” he said. “It seemed like a good fit for us to continue, so at the end of last year before kids signed up for their classes, we opened the program to anyone who wanted to apply.”
Students come to the program with their own internships lined up before the year starts. Even though the program has grown, Fuller is looking forward to pursuing more for the students.
This year’s students are working with about 30 local businesses in all sorts of fields, including drywalling, carpentry work, the fire department, personal training, drafters and excavation.
“Almost every kid has their own internship … I’m at 49 students, and the program is more robust,” he said. “Talk about very successful growth. There’s some modifications we’re going to make going into next year to iron out some of the wrinkles a little bit, but we’re trying to make this something that’s equally beneficial for students who are looking for the next thing.”
One of the biggest benefits for students is the hands-on learning experience. One student took a drafting class, and when there was no Drafting 2, they connected her with someone doing residential drafting accounts. She was later hired by that employer.
“It was very successful for her and a number of other students.” Another student was unsure if he’d be interested in working with unmanned air systems and drones, and after his internship doing drone and UAS work, he now attends Texas A&M for aeronautical engineering, specifically for drones.
“I get chills talking about my kids and the massive success they had for us opening a program,” Fuller said. “With college students who want to teach, it’s ‘Go student teach. Get yourself in front of kids, have them look at you funny and ask silly questions. Have them heckle you.’ You can’t learn this from a textbook, this is hands-on stuff.
“It’s the experience of being able to say, ‘I want to go down this career path and I’m trying it out in a safe environment of high school, which will help me determine if I want to do this or not.’ It helps them make decisions for post-high school, and then the employers … are getting valuable training in … It’s allowing businesses to train up somebody … They love to support and educate the next generation of workers.”
While students in the program bring their own jobs, Fuller wants to expand the way they work with students, supporting them in finding the right fit. There will also be a career fair this spring that aligns with his vision for future years of the internship program.
“If they choose, we’d want to help kids the spring before and say, ‘Let’s help you explore. You want to learn that trade? Here are five people that have come to us wanting to teach somebody.’ So we’d help match kids based of their application with an employer’s desire to have someone in a specific role … We’re not there yet, but that would give them a little bit more of a buffet of options.”
The model BVHS is using is based on a system used by Cañon City and Fremont County. “They have several business that work with lots of kids that they’ve grown, and we’re on that plan. We’re looking at that, but our availability of businesses is a little lower, our number of kids is a little lower. We’re a smaller setup but still on that model.”
While Cañon City’s program requires the internship, BVHS does not.
“Cañon City has been helpful,” Fuller said. “We reached out to them a lot last year, and we still have contact. They’re super supportive of all the different steps that we’re going through.”
As the program continues to grow, Fuller is looking forward to the futures of his students.
“I hope the program becomes something that all kids explore trying during their junior or senior year … I’m hoping that kids find that next step. A lot of our seniors may not know what they want go to school for or what they want to do post-high school, so this will allow them to finish this year with a little bit more confidence,” Fuller said. “So what I’m looking forward to the most is creating confidence in our students take whatever the next step is and be confident enough.”
