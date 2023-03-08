Work based learning Barnaby

Liz Barnaby leads the discussion on BVHS’ work-based learning program for Buena Vista businesses.

 Hannah Harn

Around two dozen businesses showed up for BVHS’ work-based learning informational meeting on Thursday, March 6. The high school rolled out the new program this year and will continue adjusting the program for next year.

“We have so many amazing opportunities and industries in Chaffee County for our students to explore potential careers,” said Liz Barnaby, BVHS principal. “Our Work-Based Learning program allows students to connect with the community in the school setting to learn more about the various careers in our county, as well as being able to partner students with an internship.”

