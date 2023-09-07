The Buena Vista Event Cooperative is continuing to take donations for personalized bricks that will provide a dancefloor for the cooperative’s new Legacy Stage at McPhelemy Park, which opened in June.
“We raised over $35,000 last year, and that really helped us get the stage completed,” said Chris Martin of the BVEC. “These new bricks will help us support artists for next summer.”
The bricks are laid in front of the stage, and BVEC plans to add additional rings around the existing bricks.
“The bricks are turning into the dance floor,” Martin said. “Our goal is to add 200 sq. feet of brick, and we hope to have that done by September 30. Th’ats going to just about double the amount of brick we have now, so it should add quite a big area on the dance floor.”
BVEC is taking donations for either 4-by-8 inch or 12-by-12 bricks. The 4-by-8 bricks cost $100 for text only or $120 dollars for text with a logo, while the square foot bricks cost $500 for text only and $550 for text with a logo.
They also plan to expand with small business and corporate sponsors for additional park features, including benches for additional seating.
“We’re going to be turning our attention to some more corporate or larger business sponsors that could either sponsor the whole season or help event by event,” Martin said. “We do find that a lot of people bring their own lawn chairs, but there are still a lot of people that come in who don’t but wan to sit. We’re looking to get maybe six benches on a corporate sponsor basis.”
Orders for bricks can be placed at https://polarengraving.com/bvlegacystage. Visit bvlegacystage.org for more details.
