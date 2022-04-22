Updated charges and fees for the town water rates were revealed by the town’s special projects manager at the April 12 board of trustees meeting.
Joel Benson, after a 2022 study of prior budgets, expected capitol outlays, ongoing expenses and historic and anticipated revenue, suggested the study showed that a tiered system of payment each month would suit the town better.
This payment would charge $36.87 a month for the use of 5,000 gallons a month per customer at the lowest tier for regular customers, with additional charges for each 1,000 gallons over for the highest tier of 20,000 gallons, with each 1,000 gallons costing an extra $5.41 in the 20,000 gallon range.
Out of town residences and businesses at 150% will be charged $55.31 for the use of 5,000 gallons of water a month per customer with usage in the highest tier of 20,000 gallons costing an additional $8.12 for each 1,000 gallons.
Ivy league Water at 160% will pay $58.99 per 5,000 gallons of water a month per customer with the highest tier of 20,000 gallons costing an additional $8.66 per 1,000 gallons.
Storm water fees will be included on water bills with prices remaining at $3 for residences and $6 for in-town commercial use.
These water usages were decided upon even with the included grant of $1.5 million the town recently received for water development taken into account, Benson said.
The board agreed unanimously on the updated water charges with David Volpe forwarding the motion and Cindy Swisher seconding it.
