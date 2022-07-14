Here are four things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting July 12:
1 The board received an update on the hunt for a new town administrator. The update was brought before the board by current acting administrator Phillip Puckett, who is on the committee created to search for his replacement. After going through 10 complete applications for the position, the committee recommended Lisa Parnell-Rowe for the position of town administrator.
Parnell-Rowe was chosen as the finalist thanks to her time working as a city planner for Woodland Park, town administrator/clerk/treasurer in Creighton, Neb., and the development services director in Hastings,Neb.
“She was the only one out of the 10 applicants that was qualified for the position,” Puckett said.
Trustee Cindie Swisher expressed disappointment to the committee saying that having a single finalist for the position took the power of choice away from the board of trustees.
Mayor Libby Fey, who is a part of the committee, answered that the choice was not optimal but after going through the other applicants and having one applicant drop out of the running for the position, she was the only one qualified left to be a finalist.
Puckett interjected that the decision was not made and if the board of trustees did not choose to move forward with the finalist, they can reopen or extend the application period in hopes of getting more applicants. He also warned that this could cause major problems such as loosing the current applicant or being without a town administrator for an extended period of time.
A motion was made to agree with the committee to make Parnell-Rowe a finalist and for her to be brought to the next work session on July 26. The board agreed with the motion unanimously.
2 The board approved the Unified Development Code Change regarding home occupations.
This change was presented to the board by planning director Joseph Teipel. The Planning and Zoning Commission decided to bring the code change that the board after a session on July 6 revealed a problem regarding home occupancy violations, in particular home business occupancy violations.
Currently, home occupancy code violations have to go through the board of trustees first before going to the municipal court. With the code change the process will be expedited to the municipal court removing trustees involvement.
The board voted unanimously on the code change.
3 The board approved the consent agenda which included the adoption of ordinance No. 22, an adoption of resolution No. 52 and an adoption of resolution No. 53.
Resolutions No. 52 and 53 approve the public improvements of lot 11, block 3 and lot 34, block 3 with the cooperation of KOS LLC and Brad and Megan Kingsman.
Ordinance No. 22 however involves the approval of selling 393 North Beldan Street to Michael and Nicole Sampson.
The board approved unanimously.
4 The board listened to the public water diversion plan update from GARNA.
The update was presented by Dominque Naccarato from GARNA and Beth Helmke of Chaffee County, who provided information on ways to reduce waste that enters public landfills.
Recommendations made to the board form the waste division plan include reduction of construction and demolition waste, divert municipal solid waste and household waste, divert special hazardous waste and to make changes in town administration and policy.
Additionally Naccarato suggested that town invest in ways to promote recycling since Chaffee County currently tosses away 89 percent of recyclables.
