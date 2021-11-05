The Buena Vista board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Nov. 9 at the community center, 715 East Main Street.
Here are 4 things scheduled to be discussed:
1 Budget discussions will continue. The meeting will open with budget requests from the recreation and trails advisory boards. Later on the latest tweaks to the town’s fee schedules and another public hearing on budget considerations are scheduled.
2 The board will hold a public hearing and consider approving PCG One’s retail marijuana store license. The shop is located next to Casa Sanchez at 318 Charles St.
3 An intergovernmental agreement between the town and county will be discussed and potentially adopted. The agreement seeks to better coordinate the two entities in protecting the Cottonwood Creek water source.
4 A meeting of the board currently scheduled Dec. 21 will potentially be canceled. This would follow the pattern of past years. The board decided unanimously to cancel meetings before Christmas in both 2020 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.