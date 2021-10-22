Buena Vista’s board of trustees will hold their next meeting at the Community Center at 715 East Main Street and over Zoom (https://bit.ly/3lTFNgC, password: 971317) on Oct. 26. Here are 4 topics from the agenda:
1 The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a work session for the Beautification Advisory Board and the Chaffee Housing Authority to present 2022 budget requests. The 2022 budget will also be subject to public hearing and further discussion toward the end of the business items in the subsequent regular meeting.
2 Planning director and former Chaffee County Community Foundation director Joseph Teipel will present a final report and recommendations for possible uses of town-owned land in the Carbonate Street area.
“Ultimately it will be requesting direction from the board about actually moving forward with a request for proposals process to try to find a development partner for that effort,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
3 Water is back on the agenda two ways – with a presentation from JVA Consulting Engineers on design plans for a water treatment plan expansion, and a forward-looking discussion on the town’s master water plan. The plan which has lately been under review is up for adoption and potentially more discussion if pulled from the consent agenda.
4 Town code enforcement officer Grant Bryans will update the board on actions taken to address trash attracting bears around town.
“We’ve been able to see the deployment of bear-resistant trash cans in the town parks, and that’s helped for sure,” said Puckett. “We still have some bear sightings and things going on around town – some in town – and some thoughts from CPW and town staff about how to address that moving forward.”
