Here are the top items of the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Sept. 27:
1 The board of trustees approved the adoption of Ordinance No.26 amending sections 6-124 and 6-130 in the town’s municipal code. These amendments will effect the codes governing violations and fire inspections of short term rentals.
The ordinance was brought before the board by town clerk Paula Barnett and code enforcement officer Grant Bryans, who noticed that some rentals were being listed online without a license.
This was due to how the code was written saying the town had to prove that a paying guest rented the STR, which required the town to get search warrants to investigate the property. However, most of the time the criteria for obtaining such a warrant did not meet the requirements.
To fix this problem, the ordinance now makes all listings or advertisements for an unlicensed STR in Buena Vista illegal.
This ordinance was deemed not to violate free speech by the town’s legal officers, who stated that Bates vs. State Bar of Arizona set the precedence of “Advertising concerning transactions that are themselves illegal obviously may be suppressed.”
The board unanimously agreed to the ordinance.
2 The board approved the updated 2022 3-mile plan presented to them last meeting. This plan had been approved by the town’s planning and zoning commission in August and details the town’s vision for the land within 3 miles of town limits in unincorporated Chaffee County.
“The plan was created to be a more nimble plan,” Joseph Teipel said.
The board agreed unanimously to adopt the 3-mile plan with amendments to the wording in the section detailing plans for area 1 and changing the title of area 2 to area 10.
3 The board listened to town staff’s recommendations based on the code changes that were recommended last meeting by Cappelli Consulting during their affordable housing audit.
Town staff recommended that changes be enacted to incentivize developers, noting these changes would have to all be implemented or else it would water down the incentives.
The first change would be a way to measure whether a development was eligible for the incentives.
The second would be standards detailing the incentives certain developments would gain such as reductions to minimum lot area requirements, minimum lot setback requirements and lot coverage requirements.
Other incentives such as increased ADUs in every zone district, reduction on required parking and speeding up the approval process for developments were also discussed and recommended by the town’s staff.
