Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Ja. 24:
1 The board discussed appointing town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe as the Buena Vista alternate on the Chaffee Housing Authority Board. The position opened up when former administrator Phillip Puckett became the town treasurer, and CHA director Becky Gray recommended Parnell-Rowe to fill the role.
“I’m excited,” Parnell-Rowe said. “Housing is sort of a thing for me, and I enjoy that topic. … So I’m excited to be part of this, hear more and be that alternate.”
Trustees Cindy Swisher and Gina Lucrezi made the motion to approve Parnell-Rowe to be the alternate, which carried unanimously.
2 The board also opened a public hearing for the first reading of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Franchise Agreement. Town staff has been working to solidify a new agreement since the previous one expired in March 2022. There had been some reluctance to renew a 25-year agreement, as well as questions raised by the public regarding how SDCEA has handled state renewable energy requirements.
Mayor Libby Fay read the ordinance for the franchise agreement in its entirety and will again at the Feb. 14 meeting. The new agreement has a 15-year span, adjustments to franchise fees to be more in line with what other municipalities average and a requirement for SDCEA to provide a copy of their renewable energy annual compliance report that is sent to the state.
SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson and Lee Boughey, VP of Communications for Tri-State G&T, as well as other SDCEA representatives, were in attendance and spoke about the intentions with the franchise agreement, clarified plans for renewable energy reporting and explained plans for SDCEA to refund previously collected franchise fees to residents. Town Treasurer Phillip Puckett confirmed that the few months of missing fees would not have a large impact as the slightly higher fee rate in the new agreement will compensate.
3 In her report, Parnell-Rowe presented new numbers for the town to consider for the American Legion and VFW’s push to get a tank for the memorial in Poncha Springs.
With the population-based proportions, BV would contribute around $4,258.71. However, as Poncha Springs had already budgeted $7,000 for the project, another option would be for BV to pay $3,448.99 based on population.
4 Planning Director Joseph Teipel provided a brief update on the process for the new comprehensive plan and said they are considering launching an RFP for a consultant on Phase II. He also presented a request from Four Points Funding to use a bond as a financial surety mechanism for their upcoming Public Improvements Agreement for the build-out of the Boulders subdivision.
Town Attorney Jeff Parker explained that bonds can be harder to collect on if a development falls through and that the current code allows for flexibility with alternative financial surety methods. In the report, staff recommends the trustees consider a policy defining which types of projects can request this type of surety.
“My concern is really the way the code is written,” Parnell-Rowe said. “If we leave an option in the code and we’re not willing to deliver on it, it makes it difficult for staff to enforce, and in my mind, it’s misleading to the developer.”
5 The board held a public hearing regarding two 2022 budget amendments from Puckett. Resolution No. 13 approves and adopts the summary of expenditures and revenues for the 2022 budget, and Resolution No. 14, approves the appropriation of funds to cover the expenditures in the 2022 budget. There was no public comment
Puckett explained that they typically adjust the budget twice a year (once in the middle, once at the end) to keep up with changes that come up. These adjustments cover revenues and expenses previously discussed that were later realized, particularly changes related to the new police station project, bringing the All Hazard Fund to zero and eliminating the transfer from the Stormwater Fund to the Street Fund since it had been completed in 2021.
6 The board discussed City Market’s application to permanently modify the premises to add additional space for its alcoholic beverage display to include wine.
Colorado passed Proposition 125, amending Articles 3 and 4 of Title 44 in the Colorado Revised Statues to create a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license to allow grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer to also sell wine for off-site consumption. Town clerk Paula Barnett confirmed that Police Chief Dean Morgan had reviewed the request and had no concerns.
Trustees Lucrezi and Hylton-Hinga made the motion to approve the application, which carried 5-1 with Rowe opposing.
“I just find it interesting that they want to add an additional 20 feet of space,” Rowe said before the vote, “when they can’t even fill the shelves with normal things.”
In tandem with approving City Market’s new modifications, Barnett also brought forward Ordinance No. 02, which amends Article 1, Chapter 6 concerning the delegation of liquor licenses to the town clerk and referral to the board, definitions, fees, criteria for transfer applications and appeal deadlines.
The amendment adds a definition for “neighborhood” to cover a 1-mile radius from the premises, updates the distance requirements from schools for a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License and adds a modification of premises application to the applications delegated to the town cerk.
7 Long-awaited discussion of the post office came during trustee interaction. Mayor Fay said they were expecting more public comment on post office difficulties, noting that difficulties started years ago with citizen efforts to get free post office boxes. Sen. Bennet’s office, town staff and other entities all joined together and eventually won free boxes.
“In the midst of that, we realized that the post office actually has a lot of other problems,” Fay said, pointing to local labor shortages. “People can’t really afford to live on the wages they get paid here.”
Fay said there has been progress and that some mail has begun to come through as the office is “staffing up with temporary workers” to help make deliveries. She encouraged the public to continue contacting her with updates as issues are resolved or continue.
“We just want the post office to meet that standard,” she said, “and it certainly doesn’t work for people to go in and yell at the people who are working.”
The trustees took a five-minute recess at 9:58 p.m. before going into executive session to hold a conference with the town’s attorney to receive legal advice on specific legal questions concerning postal service issues in Buena Vista. Rowe and Cobb made the motion, which carried unanimously.
Trustees adjourned at 10:42 p.m. The next regular meeting is Feb. 14.
