Things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Arpil 26:
1 Mayor Duff Lacy and Trustee David Volpe left their positions serving the town. Before leaving, they were awarded plaques for their hard work and diligence as members of the board.
2 Libby Fay was then sworn in as mayor alongside Sue Cobb and Mark Jenkins, who were sworn in as new members of the board of trustees.
3 After the audience applauded the change in board members, Jean Buster approached the board with a speech congratulating Fay on being the fourth female mayor in the history of the town and remarking that she herself was excited that this was the first time a majority of trustees were women.
4 The planning department’s principle planner Mark Doering resigned after 6 1/2 years of work for the town. He was involved in several town projects over the years including the 2018 UDC Rewrite, land swap with Buena Vista school district for the Collegiate Commons affordable housing undertaking and Historic Preservation processes and projects.
5 The board selected Gina Lucrezi as Mayor Pro Tem after a quick discussion. Lucrezi and Devin Rowe, were both considered for the spot, but after some discussion it was decided that Lucrezi would fulfill the 2-year position. The vote, motioned by Mark Jenkins and seconded by Devin Rowe was agreed upon unanimously.
6 Lacy announced that May 2022 was historic preservation month as one of his last acts as mayor. The historic preservation month will be organized and hosted by the Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission.
This will be the first time the group has held the nationwide event, which will focus on celebrating historic places, heritage and benefits to restoring historic buildings.
