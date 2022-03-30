Here are the top things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting March 29:
1 Trustees listened to a presentation from Fading West Development regarding its concept for Carbonate Street. The designs for Carbonate Street will involve two phases, phase one is the installation of 50 new apartment units and phase two will be the installation of 18 single family residential units.
Fading West Development said it learned a lot from the previous project The Buena Vista Farm and looks forward to making changes that will be beneficial to the community.
One such change it discussed was the creation of a nearby home fabrication factory that will reduce the cost it will take to make a house as well as time to install it.
“The project is justified by the growing need for houses,” Mayor Duff Lacy said.
A motion was carried unanimously to allow Fading West Development to seek public input from a campaign on how to refine current designs and improve them.
2 Code enforcement officer Grant Bryans proposed changes be made to the current noise ordinance to support private businesses and residences.
Difficulties in the past with the policy have included the variance of environment and the personal threshold for noise of an individual.
Because of this a quiet time had previously been set for 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. However this current policy does not help business owners and events which happen down on Main Street.
A new solution of moving the town’s quite time to 10 p.m. was highly in favor among the trustees and especially Mayor Duff Lacy who said that it didn’t make sense to limit noise at a time when entertainment business were at their most productive.
A motion by Devin Rowe to present a solution to the noise policy was agreed upon unanimously.
3 Betsy Dittenber presented a summary of the current grants and application for grants to the board for its approval to continue funding.
In total there were 37 applicants with an average grant size of $2,078.
A motion was presented by Cindie Swisher and seconded by Libby Fey to continue funding the current grants which was met with unanimous agreement.
4 Sara Sandt the owner of SS Quincy’s Inc. dba Quincy’s applied for the transfer of the hotel and liquor license held by EJS Restaurants Inc. dba Quincy’s. The transfer will allow Sandt to continue selling alcoholic beverages under the previous license at Quincy’s without having to apply for a new license.
An investigation of the transfer and of the transferee by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed satisfactory results with no reason to not approve the transfer.
Cindi Swisher presented the motion which was agreed upon unanimously.
