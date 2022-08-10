Here are the things to know from the Aug. 9, Buena Vista board of trustees meeting:
1 The board received an update from town staff on the town campus that is planned for Block 25.
The concept for the campus was created by CU-Denver students in 2021 and will be used as the base for staff recommendation going forward in the future. The design will keep the current community center, police station and playground while adding a facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County and extension to the current police station.
The current police station will be converted into a new town hall with two wing extensions added on for more operating room. However, the building currently belongs to the Salida Hospital District meaning that any movement forward will require the town to acquire the property.
The area behind the community center will be converted into a new facility for the Boys and Girls Club. The town currently has a plat prepared for the new facility and is waiting on input from the Boys and Girls Club to proceed.
The board unanimously approved the authorization of the town treasurer to notify the Salida Hospital District of the towns intent to finish buying the land.
The board unanimously authorized town staff to begin developing a plan for phase 1 of the town campus project with expenditure of up to $5,000 dollars for planning.
2 The Economic Development Corporation of Chaffee County presented a slide show on the group’s focus for 2022-2023.
Executive director Jake Rishavy said that the goal was to “build a sustainable year round economy in Chaffee County that was not dependent on tourism or visitors.”
To achieve this, EDC has decided to focus on helping local small businesses and entrepreneurs achieve success so they can afford to hire more people. They do this by supplying access to training, supplying connections and offering a business mentorship program.
The EDC plans on helping start an internship program in the future with local schools to help promote local business.
3 The board approved two letter agreements with JVA Consulting Engineers to accept the final design package of the Water Treatment Plant and Infiltration Gallery Expansion project.
Originally the water treatment plant and infiltration gallery expansion was being considered as a single project. Splitting the project in two was proposed.
The board agreed to this split and agreed to approve the two letter agreements but with amendments to remove unneeded legal items.
4 The board of trustees approved the dedication of Cedar Avenue and South Main.
This will plat the connected lot and the adjoining streets which had remained undedicated since 1879.
“This is all clean up,” planning director Joseph Teipel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.