Here’s four things to take away from the Dec. 8 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 On its last meeting of 2020, the board adopted the 2021 $10.3 million budget for the town. Please see related story.
2 The board held a work session with members of the Buena Vista Fire Department to hear an update for the department’s plans for the upcoming years.
Interim fire chief Chris Greene described a list of projects the department has planned, paid for with money from the All Hazard Fund, to improve the fire station, including a new kitchen, laundry room, and other renovations to make the station more pleasant to stay in over long shifts.
Greene said the new appliances were being purchased with the intention of eventually moving them to a new fire safety facility.
Administrative assistant Shawna Martinez discussed the department’s wildland fire program, which provides revenue to the All Hazard Fund by assisting other agencies with wildfire suppression.
Wrapping up the conversation, firefighter Nick Delorey discussed the department’s new reserve program, which takes the place of the department’s volunteer program.
3 The board reviewed and adopted the town’s three-mile plan, as it is required to do by state law at least once a year.
The plan looks at a 3 mile radius beyond town limits so that the town has a plan in place if it annexes any land in that area.
4 Recreation director Earl Richmond said that the town was not awarded a Great Outdoors Colorado grant that would have helped fund the building of a multi-generational recreation facility in the area of the Buena Vista River Park.
Richmond said that GOCO was focusing on trail projects this cycle rather than infrastructure, but an advisor with GOCO told Rec department staff that the focus would return to building projects midway through 2021.
The board agreed to keep $20,000 in the Community Trust Fund in the budget for 2021 so that the town could apply for the grant again.
