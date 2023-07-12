The Buena Vista Board of Trustees held their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11. Here are the things to know:
1 During public comment, BV resident Megan Blake urged the trustees and town staff to make childcare in Buena Vista a high priority.
“Both my husband and I own two different small businesses in town, and not only does it affect us, but it affects our businesses and employees,” she said. “We’ve lost employees because they have childcare issues. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old and it took almost 2 years of waitlists to be able to get any sort of reliable child care.”
The three local at-home licensed childcare options only accept two infants each, she said.
“I came to all the planning meetings for the Carbonate Street project and really would like to see some initiative moving forward on the My-BV website,” she said. “With the amount of people who’ve moved to town in the last few years with kids, we need help. I know 10 pregnant women right now, and all those six infant spots are taken.
Danielle Ryan echoed Blake’s concerns, expressing that attainable childcare is as important as attainable housing.
“As this community and valley continue to struggle to find attainable housing options as a priority for the county’s workforce, it’s also imperative that we continue to work towards finding attainable childcare options,” she said. “You can’t solve the workforce issue without addressing the lack of childcare along with housing scarcity.
“Everyone I know with kids under three has their own stories about how they basically had to beg, borrow and steal to find any childcare that they can, or they go completely without it and they’ve had to make the choice to sacrifice some other part of their life,” she said. “The town has a responsibility to continue to support organizations, facilities and efforts and expand the early childhood education projects within the community. Doing so allows the dedicated family workforce to not only survive in this town but thrive and grow.”
“I realize that people aren’t taking on infants, but we can’t require someone that applies for a daycare application…(or) tell them how to run their business, even though it is very important to fill that gap.”
2 Lisa Lamb, director of Shining Mountains Montessori School, provided the trustees with and update on the school’s operations during her request to extend the school’s lease of the former St. Rose of Lima Chapel.
“We’ve had quite a few successes, including the success of radon mitigation that the town has generously paid for and which was very important for us, serving not just small children and their families but also our staff,” she said. “One of the really fond memories that comes to mind is our tree planting ceremony, which so happened to have fallen on our Pajama Day. … Everything this past year has been very serendipitous, and I believe that there’s a purpose behind that.”
She also thanked the town for their help in putting in an ADA ramp and shared updates on the new concrete walkway, raised garden beds and sandbox and her request for a semi-permanent gazebo for an additional shaded area.
SMMS is also a universal preschool provider and will have a mixed-age program. Right now, Lamb said, they have at least six 2-and-half to 3-year-olds, 10 4-year-olds and some kindergarten-age children. They have also been offering infant-toddler workshops in the community, using a $25,000 grant from The Circle to provide a full set of infant toddler materials, furniture and teacher training.
“We care about this community and we care about the future. We love children, and we see them grow and we see what they are interested in,” Lamb said.
3 The board then reviewed an amendment to the Property Conveyance Agreement for Carbonate Street Phase I. The amendments ensure the PCA reflects the actual recipient of the property and the fact that the childcare center is no longer going to be constructed as a vertically mixed-use space to be conveyed back to the Town at a future date.
The trustees voted unanimously to approve the amendments.
4 The trustees also voted unanimously to direct Mayor Libby Fay to sign a letter supporting Energy Smart Colorado’s pursuit of a grant from the Buildings Upgrade Prize through the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Approximately 20% of our population in the Town of Buena Vista falls into the 80 to 120% AMI category, and 48% of our community’s homes were constructed prior to 1990,” the letter reads. “These demographics highlight the significant positive impact that ESC’s proposed program could bring to our community through home modernization and efficiency upgrades.
The trustees also congratulated Joel Benson on officially becoming the town’s new planning director.
The board then adjourned to an executive session to develop a strategy for negotiations concerning the Carbonate Street Project at 8:15 p.m.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, following a 6 p.m. work session introducing the town administrator finalists.
