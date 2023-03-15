Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista Board of Trustees meeting March 14:
1 The board opened a public hearing for three ordinances covering four amendments to the town’s Municipal Code. To start, planning director Joseph Teipel explained the addition of R1 Old Town and R-2 OT, which were not previously included in the list of allowed uses.
In Ordinance No. 4, the first two amendments cover two-family dwellings (duplexes) and single-family attached dwellings, allowing them as use-by-right in R1 and R1 OT. There are also minor clarifications made to the code.
Ordinance No. 5 covers amendments relating to live-work units. Currently, the code requires a resident of a live-work dwelling to own the non-residential use. The amendment removes the ownership requirement and would require that the residential space can only be occupied by employees of the business and their household. Live-work units cannot be STRs and would only be appropriate in districts where commercial use is the primary use, such as on Main Street or along the highway.
Mayor Libby Fay asked whether the employee requirement for live-work units would extend to an employee’s “immediate family,” such as spouses and children, which was later added to the amendment.
Lastly, Ordinance No. 6 covers amendments regarding public service water facilities, adding a definition and use specifications. For water rights for Tri-View Metropolitan District on Chicago Ranch, conversion of water rights for municipal uses will require recharge ponds to main groundwater flows. Amendments to the code would allow public service water facilities in both Outdoor Space/Recreation (OSR) and Light Industrial (I1) zones
In public comment, resident Joel Benson said he didn’t see the need for the wider application of the public service water facilities beyond the one needed at the Rodeo Grounds and suggested the town keep the definition, allow the ponds as a condition of the annexation and a special-use permit and remove the option from other zones. Bensen is a former town trustee, mayor and special projects director.
Ordinance No. 4 passed unanimously. Ordinance No. 5 was passed subject to the addition of a definition of “household,” which town attorney Jeff Parker defined as “persons who are related by blood marriage adoption, guardianship domestic partnership or other duly authorized custodial relationship.” Ordinance No. 6 passed 5-1 subject to the changes removing Light Industrial as a zone option.
2 The trustees then opened the second public hearing of the night, concerning proposed amendments to Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code from the Historical Preservation Commission. Though the HPC suggested the hearing and discussion be tabled to a later date, Mayor Fay still opened space for public comment.
Benson spoke to the added complication of the proposed amendments and said that the proper place for standardizing codes is in the Unified Development Code rather than the Municipal Code.
“We already have standards for Main Street,” he said. “The creation of an additional quasi-judicial entity to take a look at code that, if these were adopted as-is, conflict with the UDC, it doesn’t make sense that these things would exist.”
Benson also commented on the nature of the changes, saying that quasi-judicial decisions should not go through code changes but through a public hearing process.
Mike Thurman, who owns the Orpheum Theater on East Main Street, agreed with Benson and said he was excited about his first encounter with these ideas in Denver 12 years ago, but soon changed his mind.
“It actually stopped a lot of creativity,” he said. “You’re gonna kill the good things that are going on and you’re gonna actually make this a lot more boring and less interesting. There should be more of a collaborative discussion instead of a dictatorial stance.”
Another shared concern was that the HPC is made up of volunteers rather than elected officials. Thurman suggested there be ongoing oversight and vetting of the HPC as there are for other commissions like P&Z.
Sarah Stewart, who owns a property on Railroad Street, said she has been frustrated by the existing process for 2 years and that the new proposed changes will only add to time and expense for developers.
“For our new project we are now almost 2 years into the permitting process, and we still do not have approval of our site plan, let alone any kind of permit to do anything with our building,” she said. “The cost to redo paperwork is extremely pricey, as is maintaining an architecture team, contractors and engineers for this length of time. … Our main concern is adding another hurdle to this process is the process becomes even more extensive and complicated.
“Locals who have already put roots into this town will be priced out, locals who want to see this town thrive,” she said. “If locals are priced out we’re at risk of becoming just another character list mountain town like many in Summit County, and I know the Historic Preservation (Commission) has an interest in preventing this.”
Anna Winger, co-owner of the Buena Viking, expressed the difficulty of finding surveyors to work with them due to the difficulty of getting building permits in town, which she appreciated in terms of managing the town’s growth.
“I applaud the town as we all know Buena Vista is growing exponentially,” she said. “I for one can’t afford to keep watching businesses walk away because of the extremely vague and subjective amendments such as this. …There has to be another path to keep historical but realistic integrity in our town.”
Winger also echoed previous sentiments in feeling the amendments are an overreach by the HPC.
“This is a gross overreach of a volunteer committee in our town. There are undoubtedly good intentions, and I thank the HPC for their character and care and trying,” Winger said. “But decisions on new builds and remodels on mixed-use Main Street should be encompassed in code, by professionals and elected boards. We also shouldn’t continue to bite the hands that bring in quite a bit of income and revenue into this town.”
“We all see the benefit of maintaining our historic buildings,” Steward added. “What we’re really considering is a term called adaptive reuse, which is maintaining the historic nature but bringing it up to current code so it can be used as a public environment.”
The board elected to table the hearing until the HPC is ready to present to allow them time to reach a consensus on the proposed changes.
3 The Rodeo Grounds Master Plan kicked off business items. The plan was adopted by the Planning & Zoning Commission at their March 1 meeting.
There was some concern about revegetation plans and town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe confirmed that revegetation plans are being discussed as part of the annexation process. The board voted unanimously to approve the master plan.
Parnell-Rowe said the town also had the opportunity to opt-in for additional Colorado Opioid Settlement of Distribution Funds from Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The funds would be pooled through the existing intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County Public Health. Over the course of six to 13 years, the town will receive $11,762.86 in total. The board approved the motion to opt in unanimously.
The board also discussed signing a letter of support for the Boys & Girls Club’s application for Community Project Funding dollars. The funding is dictated by the House of Representatives, and the letter is addressed to Rep. Brittany Pettersen. The board moved to sign the letter to Rep. Pettersen, which carried unanimously.
The trustees adjourned at 9:37 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, after a 6:00 p.m. work session. Meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, and can be attended via Zoom. Meeting agendas and packets, Zoom information and other details can be found at www.buenavistaco.gov.
