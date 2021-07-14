1 Adult beverage services are returning to 412 East Main Street, former site of the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar. The board of trustees voted to approve the application submitted on May 12 and conditionally granted a liquor license, pending approval by the fire department following renovations by the new owner. The new tavern in the town’s old jail will be known as the Slammer.
2 The town’s first retail marijuana license was conditionally granted to Ascend LLC, located at 204 East Main adjacent to the Lariat. Prior to actually obtaining the grant the owners must submit a site plan, premise plan, security plan, and certificates of occupancy by appropriate town agencies. Trustee Norm Nyberg cast the sole opposing vote.
3 Town administrator Phillip Puckett asked the board to vote on final approval for the town’s proceeding with the streetlight project, which requires a matching contribution of around $21,000 from the town and a budget amendment. The board approved unanimously.
4 The board discussed two items related to housing. The first was to pass a motion approving the intergovernmental agency agreement that redefines funding for the housing authority. The second was to talk about a staff report advising the board on ways to change municipal code to address concerns relating to short-term rentals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.