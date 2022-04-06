Noise ordinance changes were discussed during the board of trustee’s meeting March 29. This discussion was brought up by code enforcement officer Grant Bryans who suggested changes be made to the town noise policy on music and activity on private property, and enforceability of noise ordinances.
Currently noise ordinance policy requires a police officer to be on site for an hour to determine if a violation exists and that noise restrictions will be enforced after 7 p.m., unless special permission is given. These policies have made it cumbersome for businesses to host live events during their busiest times when it would be beneficial and an unnecessary workload for police.
Trustees agreed that the policy needed to change to accommodate businesses with Mayor Duff Lacy saying that it didn’t make sense to limit noise at a time when entertainment businesses were at their most productive. The option of changing the noise restriction enforcement to 10 p.m., in certain sections of town was presented but needed to be discussed more.
During the discussion the idea of changing how the noise ordinances affect other parts of town was brought up as well with a focus on residential areas. The policies pertaining to pet and vehicle noise ordinances was the main focus with ideas on making them more enforceable as well as determining what was acceptable.
The board decided to motion for a solution to be brought up next meeting as there were too many variables such as environment and personal threshold of noise that needed to be looked at. The motion was presented by trustee Dean Rowe which was voted upon unanimously by the rest of the board.
