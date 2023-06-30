The board of trustees met for their regular meeting Thursday, June 29. Here are the things to know:
• The meeting began with the oath of office for Officer Blake Baidinger of the Buena Vista Police Department. Baidinger graduated from the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy.
“Law enforcement is an honorable profession and you answered a noble call to service and sacrifice,” said police chief Dean Morgan. “I am encouraged that your family is here to support you, as police families see firsthand what this job can do to an officer over the years and they are our strongest allies and support. Take care of them and love them, and do not let the stress of the job steal your joy with them.”
Baidinger’s mother pinned on his badge, and town clerk Paula Barnett finalized his swearing in.
Daniel Niemela spoke on behalf of South Main during public comment, commenting on the town’s water issues and impending policy discussion.
“It seems like water issues have been standing in the way of BV achieving the community vision of late, a well-planned, intentional, sustainable, vibrant, affordable place to live,” he said. “We really strongly support the town directing staff to complete the water resources master planning efforts. … They're important for the town to fulfill its ultimate visions. Second, adopt an interim water policy so that the town can emerge from the 120-day moratorium with a solution and then develop ultimate water policy based upon the town's water master plan. Water is a solvable problem with town.”
Danielle Shelton requested more serious input from the town and community about the Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association’s proposed tree management plans.
“We’re in a position to be able to, as a community and as co-op members … we can have a lot more input,” she said. “That’s a wonderful opportunity for engagement around data.”
• In the board’s first business item of the evening, Trustees Devin Rowe and Cindie Swisher moved appoint candidate Andrew Rice to fill the vacancy left by Mark Jenkins’ resignation. The vote to appoint Rice was unanimous, and he took his seat on the dais after taking the oath of office with Barnett.
The now-complete board then heard a report on the 2022 audit from town treasurer Phillip Puckett and Jim Hinkle, CPA, of Hinkle & Company PC. They requested the board accept their report, which will be finalized and sent to the State Auditor's Office by July 31.
Hinkle reported they “did not have any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies” in the internal control structure or within the town’s financial statements. and he issued a clean opinion. The trustees voted unanimously to accept the audit as drafted.
The board then heard from special projects manager Joseph Teipel on extra funds from the construction of the new police station. The project, which is in its final days and should be ready for move-in by the end of July, resulted in $237,983 in excess that the staff recommended allocating elsewhere.
Recommended buckets for the extra funds include lingering costs for the police station, a catalyst injection into Wells #3 and #4 projects, a capital contribution to the BVSD schools’ bus route and parking lot, funding for Town Hall East and Town Campus planning and an additional contribution to the Billy Cordova Memorial Park. Puckett also suggested considering an allocation to the Rec Department’s Pocket Wave project.
“These are not seeking approval for budget adjustments,” Puckett said. “This is just kind of gauging where the board is interested in staff proceeding or not proceeding in any of these areas to essentially come back with actual project proposal and/or budget adjustments.”
Trustee Gina Lucrezi asked whether some or all of the dollars could be contributed to the Carbonate Street project to support affordability in the development. Puckett explained that, with around $400,000 in remaining ARPA funds likely to be directed towards Carbonate, he didn’t feel the police station dollars would “move that needle on affordability all that much.”
Lucrezi encouraged directing effort to reaching in-perpetuity deed restrictions for Carbonate Street. Earl Richmond, special projects manager for the Rec Department said that a chunk of additional funding would help ensure both the Pocket Wave project and the Billy Cordova Memorial Park reach their full potential and are done well for the community.
“We've been working with the public for so long and keep delaying it and delaying it, so you'd like to get (the Pocket Wave) finished,” he said. “The Billy Cordova park is a giant project that we’re just starting … It also has that first responder theme, so we see a good fit between using some additional funds from the PD project to go toward a first responder-themed recreational facility.”
Puckett concluded the staff will explore options in more detail and integrate affordability options in the Carbonate Street development. They will pursue further direction from the board in July.
• Interim planning director and water resources specialist Joel Benson then presented proposed changes to the Municipal Code and Unified Development Code to wrap up water policy changes. The finalized proposed changes will be presented to the Planning and Zoning commission to review in a public hearing on July 19.
In Chapter 13 of the Municipal Code, Benson proposed renaming Article IV from “water main extensions” to “general policies; exterritorial water service;” eliminating the term “water rights” and use “adequate water” or “water supply” for added flexibility; reducing the steps in requesting extra territorial water to require more information upfront for Trustee review and tidying up language regarding timing of dedication payments to match Chapter 16 (Unified Development Code).
Changes to Chapter 16 define when a developer can have water dedicated to a project and for how long. For a minor subdivision, a lot can get a water dedication with a building permit, incentivizing building rather than banking water. A major subdivision, however, would require more financing and time. The proposed changes allow for a longer time frame and provide incentives to build housing.
A developer would have 10-13 years to build after paying for their water dedication, adding on an annual maintenance fee after 5 years. The reservation period would begin once a developer paid their fee in lieu
“Let’s say it’s 13. After the 13 years, if you have not obtained a building permit to proceed with however many SFEs you've got left to construct, you basically lose your reservation of that SFE,” town attorney Jeff Parker said. “You wouldn’t have to pay a new fee in lieu, you’d basically just have to wait. … You don’t start again at square zero.”
Once a developer acquires a building permit, they would have another 18 months to connect to the system. Trustee Andrew Rice asked whether the town could be selective with the water developers brought to the table or whether they had to accept any SFEs a developer had, and Parker and Benson confirmed the town had the power to decide whether an SFE would fit well with the portfolio and the project. Teipel also clarified that a connection to the system would involve adding a water meter, not just a tap.
Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga asked what penalties would come in if a developer failed to pay their maintenance fee, and Parker said that the penalty would ultimately be a loss of the reservation.
“The maintenance fee serves a couple of different purposes,” he said. “At some point the town wants to make sure that you're paying attention, and you're basically incentivized to connect that water and get that place built. I know developers have an incentive to do that, and obviously they’re going to do it as fast as they can, but y the town has incentives to make sure that that happens.”
“This gives a lot of protections,” Puckett said of the proposed policy. “It also gives us some predictability about what happens if we don't get some of these things we're planning on, or if the pace of development picks up … 10 years from now, and we're in a pinch point again. There's a framework on how to should behave during those times. It's a good perspective and I think that plays into the discussion tonight and strategy discussion at the next work session.”
Though there had been previous debate about setting a time limit, Parker said the 10-13 years suggested fell in the middle of the road amid concerns about an open-ended long-term time frame and more conservative numbers from the legal team.
Trustee Rowe appreciated the teeth provided by the maintenance fee, and Swisher said she felt the timeline was appropriate.
“The way that it's being developed now, it is actually making the prices of housing higher because there are fewer developers and it's taken longer to develop the units out,” she said. “I honestly think 10 to 13 years is more than adequate, and if they can build in that timeline other developers could be developing at the same time.”
Trustee Rice clarified the intent of the policy is not to generate revenue but to incentivize prompt development, and Puckett agreed, adding that it also helps support the town’s own water costs.
“As soon as we buy water from (Upper Ark), we are on the hook to be paying an ongoing maintenance fee,” Puckett said. “If somebody has a reservation or obligated water but hasn’t hooked up, there is an ongoing cost to town that we aren’t recovering. It goes beyond paying for the water right. it’s ownership and management of that portfolio; there could be an aspect to that fee helps cover that cost.”
Benson said town staff would look at the necessary data and suggestions from the trustee before bringing the suggestions to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Mayor Fay then opened a public hearing to discuss the mid-year adjustments to the 2023 budget. The adjustments, Puckett said, help to catch the budget up on the puts and takes authorized and directed by the trustees in the first half of the year.
Per Puckett, the budget is still in good shape, with most major changes involving moved ARPA dollars, grant acquisitions and adjustments to the Capital Improvement fund.
Resolution No. 41 to approve and adopt the summary of expenditures and revenues for the 2023 budget and Resolution No. 42 to approve the appropriation of funds to cover the expenditures in the 2023 budget were both approved unanimously.
During trustee-staff interaction, Public Works Director Shawn Williams shared with the board that he and the town staff want to respond to the SDCEA fire mitigation plan and get more information before reacting.
“I don’t want to jump to conclusions or assume the worst, and we do have significant feedback from the Tree Board,” he said. “I want to be thoughtful and measured on this, but I'll keep working and hopefully we'll hear something sooner than later in regards to what the scope is on the tree mitigation project and can strategize and collaborate. All of us have a stakeholder approach to this. … I just want to make sure that where we're reacting appropriately.”
The board adjourned at 9:58 p.m. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., July 11.
