As forecasted, wildfire mitigation and master water plans were major topics at Oct. 12’s Buena Vista board of trustees meeting. The first in a series of public hearings on next year’s budget was held. Here’s a look at what you missed:
Adding the farmers’ market to a July Fourth limited events list turned into a wider discussion about permitting events in town. The board also learned of progress on the development plans for a new police station and held a related executive session.
1 Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County and Marcus Selig from the National Forest Foundation detailed the purpose of engaging the board on wildfire mitigation. They asked the board to contribute $10,000 on behalf of the town toward an estimated $500,000 fuel treatment plan to be carried out on 450 acres of public and private lands 9 miles north of BV.
The bulk of funding will come from the RESTORE grant and the Upper Arkansas Forest Fund.
Community assets protected by this phase of wildfire mitigation will include homes, agriculture, infrastructure and big game habitat.
Members of the board asked where the north Cottonwood area fell in the overall mitigation plan. Colorado Firecamp’s Kent Maxwell and Chaffee County Fire Protection District chief Robert Bertram both offered information on separate, ongoing projects in that zone.
2 Representatives from Wright Water Engineers reviewed the draft master water plan with the board. The plan had drawn some public comment at the beginning of the meeting.
One community member asked whether it was right for longtime residents to make sacrifices in the name of growth. A second reiterated this concern. “I want my lawn green. I want my town green,” she said.
The board thanked Wright Water’s representatives and added approval of the plan to the next meeting’s consent agenda.
3 Town treasurer Michelle Stoke and town administrator Phillip Puckett joined forces to present the capital improvement projects portion of next year’s town budget.
Tax revenues earned will be money well spent, was the theme.
“Sales taxes have been up. Town has held an unrestricted fund balance for a couple of years and that’s been growing. What are we going to do with that?” said Puckett.
He proceeded to forecast fund balances at the end of this year and next.
“By doing the police station and all of the other capital budgets listed, we have spent our unrestricted fund balance,” he said of the 2022 projection.
Puckett also noted that the town’s financial modeling remains conservative with respect to estimated revenue growth.
4 Ben Eichel, who leads reservations and special events permitting for BV’s recreation department, put an ordinance amendment before the board to add the farmers’ market to a restricted list of approved Fourth of July events.
Board member Gina Lucrezi raised for discussion the ordinance’s language and rationale, questioning why traditional and historical events were privileged, rather than giving equal opportunity for any event to be held during the 5-day period (2 days before and after and including the 4th).
Lucrezi said her questions were inspired in part by a letter presented in public comment. The letter, signed by 27 local businesses, was broadly supportive of music events in the area.
“A lot of the people over the years expect to come to Buena Vista and have small-town Fourth of July,” said trustee Cindy Swisher. “I do love music.”
Chief of police Dean Morgan also said that music events drew different crowds and had led to public disturbances and additional strains on law enforcement resources this past year during the already busy holiday period.
Mayor Duff Lacy and Trustee Devin Rowe said the ordinance did not need to be permanent in its current form and the spirit of it was to limit burdens on town staff and public services, who have been increasingly inundated and overwhelmed with event planning and execution for the Fourth.
The amendment was approved 5–1, with Lucrezi explaining that she still felt that codifying in six specific events to the exclusion of all others was unfair.
Special projects manager Joel Benson later noted that town staff statements about the lack of economic advantage associated with music events were being taken out of context.
5 Town planning director Joseph Teipel gave an abbreviated update on his department’s public input campaign. Input was sought on use of town properties, mostly the lots at Carbonate Street, toward a goal of meeting workforce housing and childcare needs.
“What is ours to do as a municipal government? We know we cannot solve the housing issue on our own, yet we do have tools at our disposal,” says Teipel in the campaign’s video presentation. “One important set of tools is policy – our land use code and zoning and development review policies, along with wrestling with topics like short-term rental licensing and annexations.”
Teipel will give a final report on project development studies and provide an action plan for the board’s approval on Oct. 26.
6 The board approved a fee schedule update and extended moratorium for STR licenses. Fee increases were explained to attend increased administrative duties associated with licensing. The extension allows new ordinances to come into effect before additional license applications are considered.
Trustee David Volpe asked how the success or failure of STR policy was to be measured. He said he predicted sales tax revenue decreases. Lacy said sales tax revenues could no sooner be tied to STRs than could long term housing stock.
“The problem statement was pointing back to the community feel and not letting those numbers continue to degrade our available housing stock,” said Puckett. “So failure would be us providing licenses that went beyond the cap limits.”
7 Finally, the board approved entering a memorandum of understanding to receive funds in the Colorado Opioids Settlement, to be used to mitigate impacts of opioid abuse in the community.
