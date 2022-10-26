Here are the top items from the Oct. 25 town trustee meeting:
1 The town staff has requested that the board of trustees approve Resolution No. 69 which enters the town into an agreement with Dewind One Pass Trenching LLC to install a collection trench for the Water Treatment Plan Expansion Project.
Requests were also made for the approval of Profession Service Agreements with Elevations Excavation for Whipple Trail improvements and with Canter Group for ordering, delivering, installing and applying warranty services to furniture for the new police station. The board voted in approval for all three items.
2 A public hearing was held for the proposed town budget for 2023. Town treasurer Phillip Puckett reviewed the board of trustees on the budget which had been updated since the Oct. 11 meeting.
Higher August 2022 sales tax revenues have led to increased revenue projections for 2023 in General and Street funds. The Police Department has reduced IT costs by $20,000, airport staff have adjusted their expenses and revenues to create a balanced fund, legal expenses have been increased to cover the 15 percent hourly rate increase and the transfer from General Fund to Capital Improvement Fund has increased from $390,000 to $480,000.
The Capital Improvement Fund continues to be the main focus for improvement, Puckett explained. Adjustments will continue to reduce or eliminate the deficit in capital projects which is climbing over the budget of $480,000. Puckett anticipates that the sales tax revenues for September to “come in strong,” which would increase projections for next year’s sales tax revenues and possibly help reduce the budget’s gap.
After the review, Puckett stated that he intended to emphasize what the proposed budget does to the town’s fund balances by the end of 2023.
The board agreed to continue this public hearing in the next meeting on Nov. 8.
3 Planning director Joseph Teipel introduced Ordinance No. 28 which would begin eminent domain proceedings related to a parcel of land of unknown ownership in Block 74 on Carbonate Street. This parcel last saw recorded ownership in the late 1800s.
By today’s dimensional standards, Teipel determined the parcel was too small to build on but would be able to provide affordable workforce housing. Thus, he suggested the town exercise the power of eminent domain to legally take possession of the parcel.
Mayor Libby Fay raised the question of any liens that might be attached to the property that the town would be stuck with after the eminent domain process. Standing in for town attorney Jeff Parker, town attorney Kathryn Sellars explained that this wouldn’t likely be a concern since the parcel had never been assessed.
“The county trustee will be a party to this case and they will tell us if any taxes are owed on the property as a result of the eminent domain action,” she said. “Typically what they do is they tell us how much is owed and disclaim any interest in the property if those taxes are paid, or they just disclaim interest if there are no taxes that have been assessed and no taxes are due on the property.”
The board voted in approval of Ordinance No. 28. Teipel then explained what would follow this action.
“The next step is to start to advertise the fact that this is happening, bring that out to public notice, giving a chance for any party that thinks they have a claim of ownership to the land to come forward,” he said. “If that does happen, we enter the negotiation period on what their market value is. If we cannot come to an agreement, that’s when the court case actually starts. And if no one comes forward, that’s when the court case actually starts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.