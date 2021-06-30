The Buena Vista board of trustees met on June 22 to hold a work session to further discuss short term rentals and conduct business.
1 The last session’s STR working group revealed that as of June 4, 2021, within the town limits, there were 1,824 housing units and 133 STR licenses using 7.3% of the housing available. Chaffee County residents held 53 (40%) licenses, and 80 (60%) were owned by out-of-county residents.
This was up from 118 licenses and 6% of the available housing in late April, when county residents owned 35% of the licenses. Comment at the beginning of the regular session noted that the town clerk’s report included granting of seven more STR licenses, four of which to out-of-county residents.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said the June 22 work session was devoted to a higher-level conversation on STRs.
He said trustees shared their perspectives on the question, “if there is a problem, what is the problem?”
Puckett said the trustees reached a “much clearer consensus and a much better direction for staff” in the meeting, which contained a lot of discussion about potential problems of nuisance, and concerns over whether out-of-county investors could threaten the feeling of community.
Puckett’s report in the regular meeting included initial exploration into the possibility of declaring a local emergency with respect to workforce housing.
2 Some items covered in brief included the selection of A-1 Chipseal Company for the town’s chipseal projects and appointing Wayne Lee as a regular voting member. A member of the public asked the status of the signs and flags ordinances. The signs and flags issue is on the Planning and Zoning board’s agenda for July 7.
3 Staff reports by the treasurer showed local tax revenues have been up for every month of 2021. The principal planner reported lots of building activity and discussions of possible code changes toward addressing housing concerns and increasing quantity of apartments in town.
The public works director said water usage has been extremely high and creek water levels low for the month of June. He also said the town is trying to arrange for twice-weekly pickups of the oft-overflowing dumpster at Columbine Park. Airport usage is up from 2020, a given, but also from 2019, said the airport manager.
4 Motions passed in this session included an acceptance of the treasurer’s budget audit report for 2020; an extension of BV’s declaration of a local disaster emergency until December 31, 2021; and approval of a contract with CDOT to bring a new traffic signal to the intersection of U.S. 24, Baylor Drive and DePaul Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.