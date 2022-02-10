The Buena Vista board of trustees met with town staff on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a work session on water supply issues and their regular semimonthly meeting.
Trustees cancelled the election for April, in which all candidates are running unopposed. Two of four proposals from planning and zoning to incentivize affordable housing were approved.
Discussion in the work session centered around the relationship between water supply, water rights and growth scenarios.
Trustee Libby Fay noted that the issue was appropriate to put to a community survey to gather more input. Several trustees agreed that a conservation plan and associated municipal code seem desirable.
Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray visited to review housing development and the dynamics between renter income, private sector investment incentives and public sector involvement.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett expressed concerns about private developers taking advantage of public investments.
“I see a lot of local gives without those partner gives,” said Puckett.
Puckett continued by asking whether it is appropriate to ask developers to be more transparent with their finances in the negotiating process. Gray replied that it is, but with the caveat that full transparency would be unlikely.
“There’s going to be one pro forma that they use internally and one that they use publicly,” she said.
Trustee Devin Rowe noted the difficulties faced by service workers and other town workforce hoping to achieve home ownership.
“People pay their rent and it just goes month to month — it doesn’t go toward anything,” he said. “I would really love to see a way for more people to get home ownership.”
Gray credited CHA partners Habitat for Humanity and Chaffee Housing Trust with doing work to assist lower income bracket residents with pursuing home ownership.
She also said Chaffee County could explore some strategies that some U.S. metro areas had employed after being beset by housing crises for extended periods.
“That’s a hard nut to crack, to get home ownership under 60% AMI,” she said. “The key is achieving the density that allows for that model to work.”
Planning director Joseph Teipel and principal planner Mark Doering brought their four-plank plan to incentivize housing back to the board with adjustments based on input from the board in the previous meeting.
The first code update was to exempt 3 and 4 unit residential developments from site plan requirements if water and sewer infrastructure are already in place.
Teipel said it would save both applicants and the town time and money. The measure passed unanimously.
Next up was the creation of a new zone district. Teipel said currently most of the land in town limits is zoned R-1, the least dense category. R-1.5 is intended to be “something that is designed to match surrounding context and yet allows increased density,” said Teipel.
Trustee David Volpe cast the sole vote against this measure, citing concerns about the timing in view of ongoing water planning.
Additional measures to create codes around single room occupancy property usage and exempt developers from commercial use requirements in the highway commercial zone were briefly discussed.
Fay walked back prior stated concerns about mixing short-term rental usage with SRO usage, saying she had read a number of compelling letters.
Teipel said the language allowing four-story structures in the highway commercial zone had been struck from the proposal.
Both measures were tabled for public hearings at the next meeting of the board.
Additionally, Jack Wyles, airport manager, and Chandra Swanson, operations specialist, gave an annual report of the BV airport’s performance and trends.
Mayor Duff Lacy commented that Wyles and his staff had taken the prospect of running the airport at a profit from a pie-in-the-sky fantasy to a distinctly feasible horizon.
